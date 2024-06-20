Right off the bat, vaersaware.com is NOT down with any “Vaccine Confidence Bill”.

Here is Del Bigtree’s 32min explanation:

Del defends his Vaccine Confidence Bill because Peggy Hall put the bill on blast the week previous in a couple of YouTube videos here:

Here is the “Vaccine Confidence Bill”:

https://icanlegislate.org/vaccine-confidence-bill/

Here is The Bill:

Vaccine Confidence Act Generic 354KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

VaersAware’s Summary:

I’m not one to ever tell you who to listen to or who not to listen to. Who to believe or who not to believe. I will ask to take everything into account from all sides then use your God given discernment to form your own opinions. I would say read the bible, read the Torah, Quran, even read the satanic bible to figure what makes the devil tick. Believe you me, nobody knows our bible better than the devil.

I’ve given you all the info on this topic from both sides. Now I will say I’m not down with this bullshit bill. Right off the bat these two words vaccine + confidence repulses and repels me like a hot flame.

Unfortunately this is where fresh water meets salt water in the medical freedom movement. This is where antivaxxers & pro-vaxxers (except this vax) must cohabitate. Believe me, I get Del and Bobby and understand the political climate and financial pressures people like them might be under. It’s probably like poker and you are all in on every hand, and you can loose it all at anytime. Have you ever heard the the phrase “Wolf is sheep’s clothing”? I’m hoping that Del, ICAN, Aaron, and Bobby for this matter, are lambs in wolf’s clothing, if that makes sense. I realize they have to walk a tight rope to get into a position of power to make a difference. I get it, I really do and pray they make the right decisions.

Now putting Peggy Hall’s opinion aside, and going off my take on Del’s 30 minute explanation last week, and based on my quasi interactions with The Highwire, ICAN and Aaron Siri & Glimstad LLP law firm. I want to give my own opinion, and my opinion alone.

First of all I don’t kiss anybody’s ring. You guys are all cool and I genuinely like you all, but stop yelling at me Del! Del has never called or wrote to me or anything like that, so don’t get that twisted. I think he knows who I am, but I’m just saying I felt like I was being yelled at and talked down to during his 30 minute explanation.

My little personal back story about The Highwire, is that I think I have a brick with my name on it somewhere around Del’s house and his Highwire compound as I donated some of my unemployment money to buy a $100 “brick” he was selling to pave the walkway from his house to his Highwire studio, if you remember the early days.

Moreover, as I was becoming the VAERS guy, this dude with the last name of Fitzpatrick reaches out claiming to be from the Highwire and wanting to “work” with me or in collaboration because the Highwire was wanting to create their own VAERS Dashboard. I was excited but also told “Fitz” I’d prefer he have Del call me himself so I know we are all on the level, otherwise this is a rogue connection from who the hell knows who? Well I didn’t get a call from Del, but I got the next best thing and got a message from Dr. Jim Meehan! Dr. Meehan even gifted me $100 and some sweet compliments on my work. Rest in peace Jim.

So Fitz was legit, and I gave him all my files and all VAERS downloaded files to catch him up on all the VAERS updates. I don’t know what happened but Fitz practically went radio silent shortly after, and later told me that project fell through for whatever reasons, and ultimately went to work for Dr. Meehan’s company. In hindsight I realized Fitz who is a hot shot data dude out of Los Angeles, didn’t really need anything from me other than all the historical files I had religiously downloaded from VAERS every week. However, here is some wisdom for people who know the difference… You can be a data hot shot, you can be a data visualization hot shot, you could even be a computational biologist hot shot, if you don’t know medical billing, if you don’t know Correct Coding Initiatives (CCI), ICD-10, CPT, ANSI-5010, 837P, 837I or haven’t done any medical billing fraud auditing, a guy like me will always have the edge.

Free advice, anybody doing VAERS or in the VAERS space should bone up on these two sites to take your game from pro to GrandMaster.

https://wpc-edi.com/

https://www.iceforhealth.org/library.asp

My Aaron Siri connection:

The dead Alaskan baby VAERS report that was never officially published by VAERS, but was available in the downloadable files… story HERE.

My VSAFE Dashboard, which is the BEST in the world. Hey ICAN, please tell us about the 172K adolescents in VSAFE please…

Hey people check this out, I’m anti-vaxx and proud of it. I don’t want to “exempt” myself. No means no. I don’t want to “need” to opt-out of a vax, you should fill out a waiver and opt-in if you want a jab.

I don’t even want to participate in the medical industry as a ancillary medical biller or revenue cycle expert, because it’s all so corrupt. I feel like I’m living in Sodom and Gomorrah. I don’t want to accept blood money no matter how far removed I am. I have lost almost all empathy for good doctors/nurses or even good people caught in a bad situation.

Del would you accept blood money? If I were the pharma cabal I’d gladly pay you say $20-$50 million easy to come-up with a Vaccine Confidence Bill. I wouldn’t pay other people that much if I was being frugal, but I’d pay you that much and feel like I’m getting a bargain. Somewhere high up in the cabal they must be tickled pink, you seem to be doing it for free?!

I highly doubt I’ll ever get an invite to come on the Highwire and explain how VAERS administrators are perpetrating collusion, racketeering and fraud on the VAERS system. Come to think of it in the you and me of it all, you, Highwire, ICAN, and/or Siri have never done anything for me. Not a thank you, not a hat tip, not a coffee mug, not even a pat on the head.

Well that doesn’t matter to me in the here and now, what I do want to know is what your internal fortitude is made of? Would you accept blood money in any circumstance? Frankly, I’m not so sure…

Source:

https://gregwyatt.net/

Sorry buddy, I’m not kissing any pro-safe-vaccine ring today.

I do really appreciate Del giving a proper send off to the great Dr. Jim Meehan today. God Bless.

Please support The Eagle. For better or worse, I’ll shoot you straight. Good people caught in a bad situation are like the margins of a cancer, even they will be cut out too. God is good, being the ultimate judge must be the hardest job in the world.

Here comes the persona non grata treatment, I can feel it.

However, however, however, I still hold out hope you can still be a big man and not just a big tree and bring the The Eagle on to The Highwire! ;)

