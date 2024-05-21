Part 1:

https://www.vaersaware.com/post/this-is-the-most-infamous-deleted-vaers-report-of-all-24-000-deleted-reports

https://vaersanalysis.info/2022/11/07/cdcs-pants-are-on-fire-evidence-from-foia-requests-regarding-the-vaers-death-report-of-a-2-year-old-from-alaska/

Here is the quick version of this very complex but well documented story:

Dead baby supposedly from Alaska who died on same day as his jab on November 18, 2021. The report was submitted to VAERS on November 20, 2021, and “accidently” published in the downloadable files for only a few minutes before the entire VAERS files were retracted and replaced without this babies death included. Therefore the report ID# 1887456 was never officially published into the public domain.

With the help of my man Wayne at https://vaersanalysis.info/ we confirmed the data, we got confirmation from openvaers.com and medalerts.org that neither had captured the original downloadable files like I did. Wayne told me I should keep my trap shut and wait until the following week to see if the report would be included in that update. Meanwhile Wayne had foresight enough to upload the original file I had to his website so that it could be logged and time stamped by the Wayback Machine so nobody could insinuate we altered the original data in anyway. After the following weekly update with no dead Alaskan baby and realizing the magnitude, Wayne and I reached out to Aaron Siri via ICAN’s whistleblower email hotline. Siri immediately recognized the magnitude and filed a FOIA.

Aaron Siri was lied to by the CDC/FDA response saying “no records existed”. Meanwhile a real FOIA pro who lives outside the USA was following the story and he decides to FOIA for the records, and he hit a home run records he obtained November 2, 2022. Of course, we pushed the 2nd FOIA response records to Team Siri, but nothing has been said or done about it since? Here is a the 73 page successful document on the dead Alaskan baby.:

Here is the money shot from page 67 of pdf:

Pollyanna Stewart for the Alaskan State Health Department I assume investigates and confirms the resident in not from Alaska, but from Smyrna Georgia zip code 30081. Looks like Ms. Elaine Miller from the CDC doesn’t like that answer and is still saying report “looks” like a hoax.

I’d like to pause here and point out a couple things to preface the next set of documents. Within a couple days after submission this report has already shot all the way up to Dr. John Su who was basically the #2 behind Dr. Rochelle Walensky at the time. The reason why this report was causing waves almost immediately, I believe was because 2yr old infants were not authorized yet to be injected. All these people this high up the chain knowing how public their work communications can be are wise to call everything a hoax, even when they get confirmation from departments in Alaska that it is legitimate. The last thing the pharma cartel needs is for dead baby reports to start coming in even before the depop shot is authorized.

Moreover as an adjudicator of claims I would go in expecting everything to be a duplicate and a fake report until I confirm it is not! The real point here is they are referring to this report with it’s finalized ID# and not it’s temporary ID#?

The sacred cow of his whole 4-6 week vetting process is to determine the claim is not a duplicate or fake report BEFORE finalizing and issuing the report a Finalized ID# and locking it in to be published in the upcoming week.

The scab Thanksgiving holiday crew probably pooped the bed and accidently locked the report in to be normally published on Friday Nov26th which was the day after Thanksgiving. Since the government operates on bankers hours the VAERS updates were not published on Friday the 26th, but rather on Monday Nov29th bright and early. This is why based on experience running my own similar operations in my real work life I was ready and hitting my refresh button every few minutes starting at 6am PST. I was usually waiting for VAERS files to drop during those days because I wanted to be Johnny on the spot and the first to report the latest figures, but I also knew routines get botched the first day back from holidays.

Much of the 73 pages of this smoking gun document is redacted, but you can clearly see CDC’s internal staff scrambling around realizing the report had been made viewable in the public downloadable files!

Here is Paige Marquez on page 69 telling John Su and Pedro Moro among others, the report is in the extract which I think means the downloadable files and in effect the published reports! Keep in mind this is Dec 1st well before they know The Eagle is already on to them, and before Aaron Siri submits the FOIA on Dec 16th.

I include this shot to show how Elaine is moving this report up the chain of command and also includes Pedro Moro. Moro is apart of the adjudication team and the same dude who was the lead author on the Pediatrics paper running cover for the RSV jabs and how that VAERS shows they accidently gave 34 babies a RSV jab but nobody had died and only one needed some extra physician care?

I fed Brenda Baletti the CHD’s writer both RSV baby deaths and CHD started a FOIA on both records. BOMBSHELL: Well guess what, there is a 3rd DEAD baby…

In a matter of fact, I’m taking it upon myself to figure out which 30 babies were mistakenly injected with the RSV jab per Pedro Moro’s bullshit Pediatrics paper and include everything else they missed per their lame ass text-search parameters. Like this one example that would have also been missed by them (the clue is the lot number).:

Back to Alaskan/Georgia dead baby, here is Ms. Paige Marquez having a bad day on Dec 16th, 2021…

Dec. 17th, 2021 this report is at the highest echelons of the CDC and they need to discuss it internally…

Page 64 of pdf:

Wow! Hair on fire, who starts out business emails with a header ATTENTION! ATTENTION! ATTENTION!…?

How does John Su say “all indications” this is a false report? Didn’t Alaska reps say this was a resident of Smyrna Georgia? Isn’t there a more definitive process to confirm a inappropriate age dead baby, than just John Su’s quick speculation?

Ok, I’ve said it a thousand times already, I’m sorry about the dead baby, but it’s not about the dead baby it’s about the process and it’s about the other ~30,000 VAERS ID#’s that have never been published!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This is about the 32,687 other VAERS ID#’s that have never been published during the covid jab era. Around here we know every single ID# that has been published, deleted, and never published at all.

Reports never published at all like Brianne Dressen’s report! Not to many people know the details but Bri also had her report submitted, but it was never published either.

Listen carefully to Bri say as much in a Ron Johnson Roundtable in December of 2022, she says, “I’m not even in my report…”: (41 seconds video)

I remember this day, because I contacted Bri about 5mins after she was done with her testimony and congratulated her for stating her VAERS report was not published, even though most people probably won’t pick-up on this detail. I’ve recommended to her before that she submit her report herself and choose UNKNOWN VAX TYPE, as there is no option to select the AstraZeneca C19 jab in VAERS.

The same invisible treasonous hands who shimmy shammed this dead baby report, also shimmy shammed Brianne’s VAERS report, because it’s bad for business. Oh and let’s not forget about the deleted DEAD PFIZER TRIAL VICTIM at report ID# 1288451.

Anyhow, I’m so glad Brianne and Siri got this law suit going, and I’m hoping during discovery all these VAERS evil shenanigans get brought to light. My dashboards will be courtroom ready, I at least know that much.

It’s people like Bri, this dead baby, and Ernesto Ramirez’s dead son junior who is going to save humanity. Of course I’m giving Aaron Siri a pass for being tight lipped about the dead Alaskan/Georgia baby, Aaron must have something big up his sleeve, but he definitely has The Eagle on his side.

Maybe somebody out there in the universe can throw the Eagle a salmon, I’m hungry. God Bless.

