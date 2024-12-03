If you’ve never seen your report, submit your request here:

You would be surprised how many people were told their report was filed with VAERS but were never given their Finalized ID number so they can view the actual report at CDC, or medalerts.org, or vaersaware.com, or openvaers.com

Moreover, many people assumed the immediate Temporary ID number given to them was their Finalized ID number? The CDC aka VAERS will not automatically submit to you your final ID number unless you formally ask for it at vaers@cdc.gov. Because of HIPAA you need to submit your Temp ID# as the authentication tool CDC needs to confirm it’s the submitter who is asking for the finalized ID#.

I learned all about this minutiae when Brianne Dressen reached out to me for help to run what was eventually to become the react19.org VAERS Audit:

The shocking revelations of this audit produced 39% of our 126 participants not knowing or having their ID#. You’ll notice a portion even had their reports published but were since deleted without explanation! Let it be known this whole audit started because Brianne told me that she had a few vax injured in her react19 community that had “other” people in their report? Meaning the ID# they thought or was told was theirs was actually a totally different person with a different vax type and even a different vax year? I figured out immediately the people she was referencing assumed their Temporary ID# was their actual Finalized ID# because it’s basically the same numeric structure just a much smaller number.

With Past work experience as a medical billing company owner, HMO claims Auditor, Revenue Cycle Management Expert, and now the #1 VAERS Auditor in the world I will confidently say VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGITIMATE REPORTS RECEIVED! You don’t only need to believe, you can also believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr as stated the same thing at my church on June 19, 2021 in San Jose.

“150,000 reports have disappeared…” -RFKjr

I don’t want to get deep in the weeds but Bobby is basically saying 150K reports were reported (submitted) but never published… I’ve analyzed and audited this RFKjr’s claim in various ways and I concur based on my analysis here:

We already have about 49 identified people that submitted reports but never had them published including Brianne Dressen herself, plus an additional ~9 people from the state of Ohio I have chain of custody on.

I’d like to find more people in preparation for Kennedy and Bhattacharya to start kicking some CDC and FDA tail and overhaul this 1986 Vaccine ACT on the premise that Pharma and Government did not hold up their end of the bargain to run a honest pharmacovigilance system in return for the liability protection. We got collusion instead. Therefore, VaersAware has created a feature to help Americans locate their VAERS report!

To the people are going to take advantage of our resources and our tool. Please know that our small team for this project consists of myself and my good friend Julie Threet from Chico California (julie4butte5@gmail.com). Julie will uses her skills for initial searches and requests. Any additional requests for information we need from you will come from Julie. I didn’t want to bog people down with to many questions like who submitted your report? Was report submitted through a hospital, to the manufacturer first? Was it the right arm, and how many doses? The initial questions in the questionnaire should be sufficient enough for us to find your reports in the live data and/or the inventory of deleted reports (after publication).

It is very probably that our results will produce three or four reports that have a strong probability of being your report and you’ll need to read a few reports to determine which one is absolutely positively you based on some of the other details like medical and prescription history, lab results, allergies, etc… Please expect a little line of communication to happen during the researching process.

A word about the entry fields…

The data fields are not strict and setup for short answers meaning up to ~250 characters. It’s ok to use special characters like commas for multiple symptoms, or say to you think you got your last shot around the summer of 2023 as an example. Of course if you know exact dates or details please tell us. Otherwise, no field is mandatory except the email field so we can contact you. All the extra communication will happen outside via you and Julie Threet acting as VaersAware.com official agent. God Bless.

It is hope to help as many people as we can locate their reports, but the real payoff is to find more people that were basically shafted and never had their report published. Morbid but my unicorn will be to find DEAD people that had their reports submitted but were never published.

Pathetic that it’s we the people that need to do the heavy lifting to get justice! Therefore I’m asking for you continued support, paid subscriptions, and one time donations. God Bless

And Please sign the Federal Investigation petition:

Sincerely,

-The Eagle (Albert Benavides) creator of VaersAware.com

Update 12/03/2024 9:35am PST:

A organic random person submitted a request to find his/her and Julie Threat (Team VaersAware) was successful in locating the report that was published all the back in September 2021. This person as never seen their finalized report until now! I wondering if it’s everything he/she expected? Was it complete, was there anything missing, etc? Is this person apart of any vax injured community? In the perfect world we just found or created another vax injured advocate…

Share