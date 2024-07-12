This is one of my most important Substack articles to date, and I’m marching into my Magnum Opus which everybody will see one day. I’ve made countless videos and articles explaining the VAERS submission process and I’ll go back into my archives and scrape them together and append them back into this article in the future.

For now the most important thing to know is that not all submitted VAERS reports participate in this Temporary ID system of accounting. The Temporary ID most important function is to act as a validation tool between submitter and receiver (VAERS).

A self reporting submitter, or stand alone doctor’s office, or Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) or even a independent hospital institution will be given a Temporary ID upon submission the second they hit the submit button and will get a automatic response if you also submitted your voluntary email for VAERS records. VAERS will NOT automatically respond back to submitter if and when the report is finalized and published usually in a few weeks time per the VAERS Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Submitters must request their finalized and published ID#. In this request, the Temporary ID# is used as a validation tool to authenticate the submitter to the receiver.

Manufacturers, State and County Health Departments and even the military can auto cross-walk their claims and even submit their claims in batch. These reports do not participate in Temporary ID system and are mostly recognizable by the “Split Type” field within published reports. It’s important to note that self reporting submitters have no access to this field, and any data populated in the field came via some other method like batch reporting from the entities just mentioned.

My lead-off graph above represents 28 of the ~87 reports I have personally obtained from friends, family, and associates. I can personally authenticate the chain of custody and get back to each and every submitter. You welcome. Now let’s zoom in on the stats!

1,756,117 is every VAERS ID# and report from the oldest and newest report in my analysis. My last and most recent report was was given to me by my friend T-Bird and was actually published in the June 7, 2024 updates. It must be noted there has been one recent VAERS update published a week ago of Friday July 5th, and not one of those reports were submitted before T-Bird’s or had a smaller ID# than hers. I’m always aware and on the look out for reports that are published out of sequence by large or great margins, so nothing in the latest update affected this analysis, except for the deleted reports, which I have identified and captured appropriately and where applicable in this analysis. This analysis is current white meat folks! I even made a revealing custom dashboard to authenticate every report and everything I’m asserting here.:

https://www.vaersaware.com/tempidvsfinalid

Click to launch world’s only Temp ID vs Final ID Dashboard

Upon close inspection you will notice I threw in a few extra (3) reports at the margins because they technically should be at least acknowledged/recorded because they fall within my submission date boundaries. Believe me folks, I know every place and every day VAERS shits the bed and held reports in their possession entirely way to long, like this whale.:

Click to launch report

If you know where to look and how to search you can also see the throttle scam job and collusion the manufactures pull. Below, please notice the manufacturer time stamp in 2021 and submission (Day of Recdate) column to VAERS in 2023.

I don’t want to deviate by discussing the ability of this dashboard to also expose the manufacturer’s throttling (purposeful delay) submitting reports, so let’s circle back and see what might be some kind of Mississippi Health Department or hospital submitting reports in batches and therefore would not generate a temporary ID#.

What about Unpublished ID#s?:

I’m showing 30,853 ID#’s that have never been published within the parameters of this analysis. The Temporary ID# variance of 732,068 total records can cover all the unpublished ID#s easily. So generally speaking even if all the unpublished were magically published, we’d still have a discrepancy of almost ~7,000 reports that would need to be accounted for?

What about the duplicate reports identified in the initial adjudication phase?

It’s reasonable and fair to believe that even blind squirrels can find a nut, so how many times have self reporting entities unwittingly submitted a duplicate report but never published? I think it can easily be enough to account for my ~7,000 report discrepancy, but conversely VAERS has also DELETED over 29K reports within this parameter, about ~15K reports most likely eligible and participating in the temporary ID# system. I keep saying I think VAERS is actually deleting legitimate reports (not duplicates, not fake). Not matter the different angles I look at the data, it sure looks like there could be at least a minimum ~30,000 legit reports locked at the the CDC that will never see the light of day. So in my expert opinion and observation I believe:

VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGITMATE REPORTS RECEIVED! HOWEVER THE BIGGER SCAM IS SETTING UP THE VSAFE SYSTEM TO RUN INTEREFERENCE ON VAERS!

Of those 10 million VSAFE registrants, only ~39K are comingled with VAERS published reports. Those 10M people are basically a different set of people! God Bless

