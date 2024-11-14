Status update:

last article:

August was the last update we got from ICAN. I guess the CDC/FDA are slow playing us, but even the August update was late and should be considered the June update. There was no extra or catch-up data in the August tranche.

So here we are in on November 14th and I’m not confident we are going to get anything if at all until early December? I don’t want to be a pessimist, but what the hack is going on? I know ICAN, Aaron and Del do a lot but a status update on the delay would be nice. Yo ICAN, fire three and hire me, I need a real job. We could build some real dashboards under the ICAN, CHD, MAHA brand. What are you waiting for? I know I haven’t played by the Chatham House Rules, but my pistols are loaded (metaphorically speaking) and I know where all the bodies are buried. I’d add value and I’m effective and efficient. God Bless

Consider this article and my “resume” pitch and the last 4 years as my audition and your authentication tool. God Bless

I’ll gladly take Pedro Moro’s job inside the CDC. Let sharks be sharks and monkeys be monkeys. Don’t ask a shark to climb a tree! I’m your monkey! Every good CEO has a Mexican in the basement doing the heavy lifting. Let me be your Mexican, I’ll be better than anything you could have ever dreamed up yourself! Phil 4: 11-13 God Bless

“I’ll make all your dreams come true…”

-Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite

