Original video source: HERE

Here is a little behind the scenes action:

Summary:

Holy doo-doo I’m fat! I knew I was feeling a little porky and some cloths are not fitting, but nothing like this. No worries, that long awaited diet, exercise, lipo, skin peel, and plugs are coming! I’ll be Rico Suave by the summer time. lol

I guess the important thing is I broadcasted my message through the CHD bus and I now have Ms. Polly’s personal tel# to drop her some nuggets every now and then. I think she will like my next nugget on how VAERS hid the SIDS!

My initial meet & greet with Polly was funny but a little sad for me. I introduced myself as Albert and chatted a bit about her schedule, the weather, and stuff then I asked her if she ever heard about a guy by the name of WelcomeTheEagle who reports on VAERS? She thought about it for two seconds and said “Nope, never heard of that…”. It wasn’t until after my interview, she said, “…now I know who you are and everything your talking about, I connected the dots.”

I said great because I heard you discuss my work and my website before on CHD.TV.

Today was a good day. I haven’t been getting out much, but that is going to change. God Bless. Please support The Eagle!

Share