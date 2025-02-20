Hey what’s up? We swore in a new President, got a new HHS Secretary, started DOGE and they found something like 65,000,000 wonky social security numbers since the last time the CDC VSAFE folks gave ICAN a “installment” of data. An installment that is in the rears by the way. ICAN has the 9th installment but we should have the last (12th) by now!?

Details from the last update here:

VSAFE was kind of my thing for the last month and half and I even busted VSAFE wide open and now have visibility on close to 1 million registrants and many of the deaths already identified!

No ticker tape parade, no honorable mention, no pat on the head, no nada… God Bless

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

