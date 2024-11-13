Medical Doctors For Covid Ethics full Dr. Jane Ruby interview (Nov 11, 2024) here: https://rumble.com/v5oq4yw-dr-jane-ruby.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

My ~15min convo with Dr. Ruby:

This was another good MDCE all the way through. So much information was shared by Dr. Ruby, Dr. Steven Frost, Ronald Owens Jr, Julie Threet, etc. I highly encourage my readers to listen to the whole interview.

I not mincing words with anybody, and my agenda for speaking with Dr. Ruby was to call out this Denmark Study and particularly the authors Dr. Vibeke Manniche and the other co-authors for not sharing the data with me or VaersAware on the premise that I’m not a scientist. This lack of professional courtesy is on display for all to see, and should be infuriating to the “good” doctors and scientists, because Vibeke is making you all look bad!! I’ll add lame and weak. I’m hoping that Dr. Peter McCullough, even Dr. Brian Hooker and anybody that has any connection with Dr. Manniche reach out to her and encourage her to put the mission ahead of pride, ego, and my personality.

I know I’ve thrown shade and kicked up the dust on many things, but at least you know what you are getting from me. I’m a proud antivaxxer and sincere and without “wax” which is just a reiteration of being genuine.

Being sincere and genuine is apparently a rare gift to even witness in these times, and I’m filled with it in spades. Many times I’m not humble, but so what caca pasa, and my work speaks for itself. The darkness runs from the light, not the other way around. Speaking of clever one liners, here is another original of mine is:

“Being smart and being wise are two distinct conditions, one does not imply the other. God Bless” -The Eagle

“VAERS is running cover for pharma…”

I only cross reference these other channels now, so I know administrators get pinged…

