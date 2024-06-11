Deleted Reports:

In my last write-up I demonstrated the throttled death reports here:

I didn’t get to add on this uncounted death, so add another one to the deaths in 2021:

click to launch actual report

The report above basically proves the fraud and collusion VAERS & manufacturers are perpetrating. This report can be the “poster child” of Las Vegas style disappearing magic tricks VAERS pulls.

Speaking of kids, add one more into the hidden dead kids trick:

Keep in mind I usually only point out the hidden dead kids for Covid-19 de-pop shots only, but VAERS runs the illusion everywhere. Check out this poor baby and stupid parents from Georgia. The parents are stupid just deceived.

On the surface for the Simpleton’s just querying VAERS out of OpenVAERS, Medalerts or CDC’s WONDER system without downloading the data, you would have to recognize the clue of Vax Type “DTAPHEPBIP” which is the cocktail that includes Pediarix. Dead face up in the crib is the other clue this is a infant. If you are a sleuth like myself J. Rose, Paardekooper, etc… you’ll see this report is a child age .2 even though the official age field is not populated…

The cells in pink above is the custom work I do to make sure all age fields are properly populated where applicable. For this reason and considering 30% of ALL C19 reports in VAERS are technically classified as unknown age, I would question any PhD’s age cohort analysis if they are only doing the dump & pump and not cleaning-up the empty age fields where applicable, the clues are everywhere.

Permanent Disability reports were triple the rate this month:

Are your socks blown off yet? VAERS pulled off about 10 scams like they always do, but most of the world doesn’t recognize a single one. VAERS did properly up-code a previous report to death, but even this was a scam for how long they dragged their feet.

It’s bad enough Pfizer took forever to cross-walk this report to VAERS without the died box being off or the date of death properly documented, but it then takes VAERS a year to figure it out and fix? Give me a break. This is just like the other uncounted death I led this article off with, which I caught within the first few hours of being published. Pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining why don’t you.

Schmeling the aka Denmark Study:

I written about this study so many times, that I feel like I’m beating a dead horse, but it’s worth mentioning again on this update…

Well guess what? Another death report was just published against one of the Denmark Study’s harmless yellow dot placebo lots…

I’ll reference Jessica’s write-up here so I know she’ll get pinged but yes Jessica “perhaps” correctly, the yellow dot harmless placebo lots were basically the newest lots and still being rolled out when Schmeling and company did their dump & pump.

I don’t believe in placebo lots, I believe some de-pop shots are slower kills than others. If you want to talk about “placebo” lots lets start by talking about the list of verifiable expired Moderna lots I posses, yet have 0 (zero) VAERS reports in the system. Fish through my archive and find the list or contact me directly and I’ll cough it up on a silver platter for serious inquiries. I do believe in hotter vials within lots.

In the end my list of expired “placebo” lots basically only proves bad inventory accounting or money laundering. Unless we can prove any of said lot numbers went into people arms? Hmmm.

In total there were 27 reports that were published a few days ago against the “harmless yellow dot lots” but many of them were very serious. The only thing the Denmark study really proves is throttling which is the purposeful delay in publishing reports. Throttling executed by fraud and collusion.

God Bless. Please support The Eagle!

Share