This is a follow-up video showing how VAERS “altered” my report omitting words and phrases from my summary narrative and adding Symptoms/SMQ’s my uncle simply did not have namely Psychosis and Parkinson’s…

Let me start by saying this is the 2nd medical records request sent to me today April 22, 2024, the first request being about 7 days ago. Can you believe these knuckleheads at VAERS have taken almost 3 years to ask me for any additional information? Moreover, this isn’t a request for additional lab results, or more info from the three week rehab facility, medications list, etc. NO! This is still for obtaining initial records from the hospital where he arrived in the ER and had same day major surgery to his brain, admitted, and a prolonged stay.

You can see by time stamps of my report, VAERS adjudicated and finalized my report within 12 days with basically nothing. A few things you don’t see on the forward facing reports is names of hospitals and address, tel#, attending physician names, admit and release dates submitted by me. You’ll see all these fields if you watch my video. You also don’t see the "relationship” fields like type of family member, or type of healthcare professional submitting the report. You also don’t see the ethnicity section. You think VAERS doesn’t know exactly who is submitting these reports? Even as a nephew VAERS asked for my address, tel#, email because I was the submitter on my uncles behalf.

Here this whole time I’ve been bitching about VAERS adding psychosis and Parkinson’s (like) symptoms to the report while being under the impression they had at least obtained some sort of previous medical records through CMS or my uncles’ managed care insurance? I actually discussed with my uncle long ago about VAERS’ prognosis because it put a scare into me thinking there was some psychological or long-term degenerative neurological disorder going on that wasn’t made known to this family member? After speaking with my uncle I knew it was all bullshit and VAERS injected those symptoms/diagnosis out of thin air, but I still believed they at least obtained additional info from somewhere? Wow! These clowns at VAERS have 4-6 weeks during the initial adjudication process to do a proper job and yet in my case, they finalized by taking this huge short cut and rather spent their time editing my verbiage in the summary narrative. Editing my narrative in the fashion they did is yet a another flagrant foul probably worse than inventing symptoms/diagnosis, in my opinion.

I understand editing or scrubbing info from the summary narrative to comply with HIPAA (privacy rules) like taking out names of hospitals, doctors, even foul language, etc. But that’s not what VAERS altered in my report! VAERS violated the sanctity of a first person narrative by a person well aware of the HIPAA rules. They basically framed my whole report to be less scathing and less critical of a dog shit vaccine. They are all dog shit, but I digress. My uncle was the most healthy and sane older guy I knew. This 78yr old war horse was still riding his bike 5-10 miles/day in the Alum Rock hills of East San Jose. Up hills people! Everybody that knows my uncle “Big Eddie” knows the guy was fit and put guys half his age to shame. Heck, he got his stroke at 10am on a weekday in a 24 Hour Nautilus location while working out.

The summary narrative is where the coders mainly “extract” symptoms/diagnosis, although they can “extract” from anywhere on the report like lab results for example. Maybe they see your RBS/FBS (Random/Fasting blood sugar) is super high and some other combo and determine this is diabetic person as an example. Therefore it stands to reason the summary narrative should be treated as the body of evidence that drives the coding. Many times I see reports and wonder to myself how in the world was a certain symptom/diagnosis extracted and translated from this report? I have proof through the medalerts.org Wayback Machine VAERS has altered summary narratives completely from their original intent, so this is basically a rhetorical question.

So where do I go from here?

I’m not submitting anything to VAERS. Let’s see what they do? I hope they eventually delete my report, it will be proof as to how shady the VAERS management team really is. One thing I quickly noticed about these lame ass monkeys at VAERS is how they spelled my uncles name: Odilion Silva. The first name is misspelled by VAERS, it should be spelled Odilon (without that extra i). For the W.A.S.P.’s in the audience you can Americanize my uncle’s name to Dillon. Maybe in Anglo-Celtic land it would be O’Dillon? I digress, here is my proof that I gave VAERS the proper spelling of my uncle’s name.

One other thing I wanted to point out about this process, is how VAERS gave me a Secure Auto-upload Key: 385ce8d6-de76-b0de-8bc46c0690d1… to upload whatever documents I need to. I can simply call a specific person at VAERS which is convenient and would probably suffice for this particular type of request. However, knowing the game because I used to be the one making requests for records as an auditor, they would probably ask me for a photo ID or just want something in writing. I bring attention to this authentication key, because it’s where I’ve seen so many people make mistakes in the process. People wanting to “update” their internal record need to reach out to VAERS and obtain this authorization key first and then auto-upload your additional info. Many people early on were in effect just submitting a brand new “initial report”. Submitting multiple initial reports just causes “duplicates” which will be caught and never published, or eventually deleted after publication. Weather these types of duplicates ever get married to their official report on the backend is anyone’s guess.

They aren’t getting squat from me, because I’m curious to see what will be their ultimate determination? I can’t believe how lame these clowns are, they should have been able to locate my uncle at Regional Hospital in San Jose with all the info I gave them! I can believe VAERS is lame enough to misspell my uncle’s name even though I gave it to them in electronic format, then go into half retard mode and not spot their simple error and create additional work for the this submitter 3 years later. If they eventually delete my report, you know I’ll put VAERS on blast.

BTW. like how I signed by name WelcomeTheEagle on the report? Some people might call this a HIPAA violation on their part. These fools messed with the wrong Mexican and the wrong Claims Auditor now. I’m beating them at their own game. Clowns!

God Bless, Please support The Eagle!

