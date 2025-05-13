Part 1:

In this last article I showed how CDC’s VAERS System has lost parity with itself. The data in the downloadable files is not exactly the same as what is being published on CDC’s official site HERE.

I stumbled into this rabbit hole because I noticed CDC scrubbing the symptom code “autopsy” off reports. Further analysis revealed a combination of scrubbing “autopsy” and applicable summary narrative off after publication, but also adding it in on follow-up data. It’s unfortunate but it looks like VAERS is not going to publish follow-up data by technically appending to the initial published report.

At the highest summary level there are 21 unique ID# numbers a.k.a. reports that can not be accessed with the native Wonder VAERS System. You can see that MedAlerts, OpenVAERS and VaersAware are all in parity with each other and we are all off 21 reports with the CDC.

Here is 9 of 21 reports that are technically all the severe adverse events and can not be accessed in the WONDER system.

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=464976&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1786978&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1884545&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2183989&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2597244&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2717737&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2722058&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2835135&FOLLOWONHISTORY=ON

Full disclosure: Of the 11 remaining reports not accessible but available in downloads, 2 are Emergency visits while the remaining 9 reports are “none of above”.

My hope here is OpenVAERS or Medalerts or any expert eyes can spot a pattern as to why these few reports are not being included in CDC’s forward facing system and calculations? We all want parity. God Bless.

