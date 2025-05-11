ID# 2835135 does not exist in the CDC WONDER System!

This report is the reason why MedAlerts and VaersAware is off by one DEATH report. OpenVAERS will be off too when her numbers are updated, and Vaccine Data Science (Aravind) if he has a summary stats.

We are close to parity, but CDC seems to be off in their forward facing VAERS System, not us citizen analysts in calculating what’s in the downloadable files.

Do you see that 45,567 DEATHS medalerts.org? Well I’m getting the same thing so I know it’s no either us getting something wrong.

There looks to be 21 unaccounted reports in official VAERS system but how can I prove ID# 2835135 does not exist? Anybody can go into the CDC’s system, vet me, then come back and tell me I’m right in the comments. You can also watch this short video 5min video.

Conclusion:

I’m sure Marty Makary is all that and a bag a chips, but I’m not going to trust Marty’s naïveté, thinking he going to put some snappy AI system in the hands of the same clowns that are administering VAERS & VSAFE. I think we won’t get access to raw data, then peer reviewed papers will come out saying anything they want. If they come out saying all vaccines are dog shit, then ok I’m with it. However, big pharma rules this world so I don’t think that will be the outcome. God Bless

