V-Safe Covid-19 victims are screaming from the grave! Some more honorable mentions.
People are screaming these vaccines killed their loved ones...
In my last article HERE I presented about 35 quick deaths showing victims who died died from a couple hours to a couple days from their “vaccine” depopulation shot.
This next batch of 45 dead victims had loved ones accuse the vaccine as being responsible for the victims death. Also very telling in this batch of victims is the amount of registrants that DID NOT answer the survey question:
VACCINE_CAUSED_HEALTH_ISSUES: YES/NO?
Here is what the results of this question looks like in my dashboard:
As you can see about 198K registrants believed the vaccine caused their issues. However I am seeing many people that didn’t respond to this survey question at all even though they are screaming bloody murder in the Free Text summary narratives. Please pay attention to this factoid as you are clicking into and reading reports.
1) 2D6-19801-66400 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=2D6-19801-66400
2) 5YX-73640-08367 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=5YX-73640-08367
3) 7UP-16928-20564 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=7UP-16928-20564
4) 93X-29688-37949 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=93X-29688-37949
5) 98Y-13075-42633 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=98Y-13075-42633
6) 9NV-17458-18208 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=9NV-17458-18208
7) C7Z-32039-18471 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=C7Z-32039-18471
8) CKG-17061-95360 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CKG-17061-95360
9) CNN-58498-17589 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CNN-58498-17589
10) CRL-31101-19831 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CRL-31101-19831
11) DM5-16748-41562 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=DM5-16748-41562
12) E9Q-32735-22230 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=E9Q-32735-22230
13) ECG-13932-89428 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ECG-13932-89428
14) EV8-28983-65036 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EV8-28983-65036
15) FDZ-20473-77642 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=FDZ-20473-77642
16) GKH-81856-15291 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=GKH-81856-15291
17) HL8-15727-15932 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=HL8-15727-15932
18) J4N-15003-22658 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=J4N-15003-22658
19) J6L-27213-63607 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=J6L-27213-63607
20) JSU-15581-32858 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=JSU-15581-32858
21) KGK-13305-22814 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KGK-13305-22814
22) KJE-18885-36247 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KJE-18885-36247
23) KQ5-11231-72342 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KQ5-11231-72342
24) N7P-10593-65876 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=N7P-10593-65876
25) NBX-71743-56044 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=NBX-71743-56044
26) P5P-68526-65026 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=P5P-68526-65026
27) PE6-24739-35201 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=PE6-24739-35201
28) Q8S-70774-48711 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=Q8S-70774-48711
29) QKU-23937-94636 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=QKU-23937-94636
30) SAF-30196-82995 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=SAF-30196-82995
31) UQ6-12064-75378 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=UQ6-12064-75378
32) UUS-76311-01654 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=UUS-76311-01654
33) UYB-16190-62768 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=UYB-16190-62768
34) V8Y-11120-04787 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=V8Y-11120-04787
35) WCW-19579-25184 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=WCW-19579-25184
36) WLP-20270-93908 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=WLP-20270-93908
37) WLU-19467-04225 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=WLU-19467-04225
38) X2G-31533-65804 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=X2G-31533-65804
39) XA9-51204-77826 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=XA9-51204-77826
40) XL8-24666-03857 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=XL8-24666-03857
41) YCW-33730-54954 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=YCW-33730-54954
42) YPH-52147-62362 - didn’t check box vax killed
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=YPH-52147-62362
43) Z4H-88858-30402 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=Z4H-88858-30402
44) ZAE-26467-75311 - "yes" vax caused issue
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ZAE-26467-75311
32 of 44 (~73%) of these dead victims DID NOT officially answer the survey question, so it begs the question what must the more realistic count?
Conclusion:
I could build out a cookie cutter dump & pump dashboard and get is published pretty fast, I don’t want do that. Like VAERS I’m finding many victim ages documented in the narrative but not officially populated in the age field as an example. Now I would like to add a additional custom response to capture these victims who are blaming the vax but didn’t officially answer the applicable survey question. Like this:
VACCINE_CAUSED_HEALTH_ISSUES?
Answer: YES / NO / BLANK / ADDED YES POST FACTO
There is so much ethical data “cleansing” that can be done with missing data like age, Dx’s, survey questions, etc. I’m not sure how much I want to do or will be able to do if there is still a possibility ICAN can wrestle more V-Safe data out of the CDC/FDA?
God Bless, support The Eagle, and more will be revealed…
Now we know why they didn’t want to give up the free text field. 🙌
They KNEW since at least March 2021 it was killing people, a lot of people, and did NOTHING. Worse than nothing. Pulled out all the stops to continue encouraging people to take it.