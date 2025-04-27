In my last article HERE I presented about 35 quick deaths showing victims who died died from a couple hours to a couple days from their “vaccine” depopulation shot.

This next batch of 45 dead victims had loved ones accuse the vaccine as being responsible for the victims death. Also very telling in this batch of victims is the amount of registrants that DID NOT answer the survey question:

VACCINE_CAUSED_HEALTH_ISSUES: YES/NO?

Here is what the results of this question looks like in my dashboard:

As you can see about 198K registrants believed the vaccine caused their issues. However I am seeing many people that didn’t respond to this survey question at all even though they are screaming bloody murder in the Free Text summary narratives. Please pay attention to this factoid as you are clicking into and reading reports.

1) 2D6-19801-66400 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=2D6-19801-66400

2) 5YX-73640-08367 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=5YX-73640-08367

3) 7UP-16928-20564 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=7UP-16928-20564

4) 93X-29688-37949 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=93X-29688-37949

5) 98Y-13075-42633 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=98Y-13075-42633

6) 9NV-17458-18208 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=9NV-17458-18208

7) C7Z-32039-18471 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=C7Z-32039-18471

8) CKG-17061-95360 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CKG-17061-95360

9) CNN-58498-17589 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CNN-58498-17589

10) CRL-31101-19831 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CRL-31101-19831

11) DM5-16748-41562 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=DM5-16748-41562

12) E9Q-32735-22230 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=E9Q-32735-22230

13) ECG-13932-89428 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ECG-13932-89428

14) EV8-28983-65036 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EV8-28983-65036

15) FDZ-20473-77642 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=FDZ-20473-77642

16) GKH-81856-15291 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=GKH-81856-15291

17) HL8-15727-15932 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=HL8-15727-15932

18) J4N-15003-22658 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=J4N-15003-22658

19) J6L-27213-63607 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=J6L-27213-63607

20) JSU-15581-32858 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=JSU-15581-32858

21) KGK-13305-22814 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KGK-13305-22814

22) KJE-18885-36247 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KJE-18885-36247

23) KQ5-11231-72342 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KQ5-11231-72342

24) N7P-10593-65876 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=N7P-10593-65876

25) NBX-71743-56044 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=NBX-71743-56044

26) P5P-68526-65026 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=P5P-68526-65026

27) PE6-24739-35201 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=PE6-24739-35201

28) Q8S-70774-48711 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=Q8S-70774-48711

29) QKU-23937-94636 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=QKU-23937-94636

30) SAF-30196-82995 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=SAF-30196-82995

31) UQ6-12064-75378 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=UQ6-12064-75378

32) UUS-76311-01654 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=UUS-76311-01654

33) UYB-16190-62768 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=UYB-16190-62768

34) V8Y-11120-04787 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=V8Y-11120-04787

35) WCW-19579-25184 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=WCW-19579-25184

36) WLP-20270-93908 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=WLP-20270-93908

37) WLU-19467-04225 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=WLU-19467-04225

38) X2G-31533-65804 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=X2G-31533-65804

39) XA9-51204-77826 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=XA9-51204-77826

40) XL8-24666-03857 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=XL8-24666-03857

41) YCW-33730-54954 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=YCW-33730-54954

42) YPH-52147-62362 - didn’t check box vax killed

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=YPH-52147-62362

43) Z4H-88858-30402 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=Z4H-88858-30402

44) ZAE-26467-75311 - "yes" vax caused issue

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ZAE-26467-75311

32 of 44 (~73%) of these dead victims DID NOT officially answer the survey question, so it begs the question what must the more realistic count?

Conclusion:

I could build out a cookie cutter dump & pump dashboard and get is published pretty fast, I don’t want do that. Like VAERS I’m finding many victim ages documented in the narrative but not officially populated in the age field as an example. Now I would like to add a additional custom response to capture these victims who are blaming the vax but didn’t officially answer the applicable survey question. Like this:

VACCINE_CAUSED_HEALTH_ISSUES?

Answer: YES / NO / BLANK / ADDED YES POST FACTO

There is so much ethical data “cleansing” that can be done with missing data like age, Dx’s, survey questions, etc. I’m not sure how much I want to do or will be able to do if there is still a possibility ICAN can wrestle more V-Safe data out of the CDC/FDA?

God Bless, support The Eagle, and more will be revealed…

