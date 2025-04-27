20 more quick deaths:
Conclusion:
There are so many deaths in V-Safe, many of them uncounted, I have identified at least ~1,930. A new vaersaware.com V-Safe dashboard is under construction. However it’s curious that ICAN themselves have not come out with a better version of their dashboard nor scrutinized the data obtained? No “Legal Update” has been published by ICAN stating the supposed complete data has been obtained, or if they are going back to wrangle some more data?
I’ll take the Pepsi Challenge any day of the week and assert ICAN was not given the complete set of summary narratives and medDRA codes and very possibly a truncated amount of check-ins. This curated and incomplete data set would therefore affect the health impacts as well.
Also concerning and somewhat discouraging in the lack of intellectual curiosity I’m seeing from our medical freedom movement analysts? You know who they are. Maybe somebody somewhere is also formulating conclusions similar to mine? Forget radical transparency, we need honest transparency. CDC/FDA and their contractors are perpetrating straight up data fraud. I don’t think fraud was covered under the 1986 Vaccine Act, was it? God Bless
Welcome the Eagle. Great work. Combine the coverup with the reports of medical kidnappings and killings with the COVID protocols it becomes obvious the medical community are serial killers with the backing of the US government and governments around the world. I would encourage people to think twice before stepping foot in any hospital.
Nothing more than a lethal injection with differing time frame outcomes, the damage , devastation and death is beyond overwhelming, these toxic remedies are meant to train the immune system to recognise synthetic spike proteins which rnd up in all sorts of places in the body, and this overwhelms the immune system , think of the worst flu you ever had and multiply it by 100, now imagine getting the flu back to back… this is the sort of bad science that kills .. not heals.