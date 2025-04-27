Click to launch report

Conclusion:

There are so many deaths in V-Safe, many of them uncounted, I have identified at least ~1,930. A new vaersaware.com V-Safe dashboard is under construction. However it’s curious that ICAN themselves have not come out with a better version of their dashboard nor scrutinized the data obtained? No “Legal Update” has been published by ICAN stating the supposed complete data has been obtained, or if they are going back to wrangle some more data?

I’ll take the Pepsi Challenge any day of the week and assert ICAN was not given the complete set of summary narratives and medDRA codes and very possibly a truncated amount of check-ins. This curated and incomplete data set would therefore affect the health impacts as well.

Also concerning and somewhat discouraging in the lack of intellectual curiosity I’m seeing from our medical freedom movement analysts? You know who they are. Maybe somebody somewhere is also formulating conclusions similar to mine? Forget radical transparency, we need honest transparency. CDC/FDA and their contractors are perpetrating straight up data fraud. I don’t think fraud was covered under the 1986 Vaccine Act, was it? God Bless

