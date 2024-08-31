Part 2: HERE

This is new dashboard:

https://www.vaersaware.com/czechrepublic

You are looking at only the first 10 interactive graphs. Right off the bat there is death date records in this data back to Jan 1 2020 up to Dec 31, 2022 only. No death dates exist for 2023 or 2024, but there is vaccine administration records for vax dates up to March 13, 2024 as demonstrated here:

Small disclaimer because I’m OCD, there were no deaths recorded for the few Russian, Chinese, Indian, and French manufacturers…

From here I can now state there were 245,440 deaths between 2020 to 2022 that recorded a death date but NO vax date nor manufacturer information. I think it’s safe to say this is probably everybody that died but did not receive even one jab? I’m wondering how exact the Czech government was and assume it’s reasonable to believe at least some Czechia citizen victims went uncounted somehow? Here is a bird’s eye view of deaths by death date.:

Microsoft Copilot AI says:

The crude mortality rate, which represents the mortality rate from all causes of death for a given population, is typically expressed per 100,000 people. Let’s break it down: United States (2022): Total number of deaths: 3,279,857

Population: Approximately 332 million

Crude death rate: 984.1 deaths per 100,000 population1. Global (2020): Estimated global crude death rate: 7.7 deaths per 1,000 population2. Now, to calculate the mortality rate for a population of 1 million people, we can use proportions. Let’s do the math: For the U.S. in 2022: Crude death rate = (3,279,857 / 332,000,000) × 100,000 ≈ 987 deaths per 100,000 population. For 1 million people, this translates to approximately 9,870 deaths.

For the global estimate: Crude death rate = 7.7 deaths per 1,000 population. For 1 million people, this would be approximately 7,700 deaths.

Remember that these rates can vary based on factors like age, health, and region.

In all this math I think they are saying the crude rate is about 1% or ~987 deaths per 100,000 people per year. Not sure if crude rate = all cause rate, but for this example I will treat it as the same. I’ll round up and call it 1K per 100K people population per year but notice my graphs are calibrated to death by weeks and NOT by days. Therefore Czech’s death crude rate by weeks for a population of about 10 million people is ~100K deaths ÷ 52 weeks = ~5,200 deaths per week. Well that doesn’t help my argument, but at least your getting full transparency, but looks like Czechia is approaching 11M people and looks like Czechia’s median age is 43.2 while the USA’s median age is 38.3. In the age cohort pyramid Czechia looks a little thin in the younger population and a little more stacked with older folks compared to the USA.

For whatever it’s worth let’s go back and breakdown the 389,398 deaths between vaxxed and NOT vaxxed:

Before we get into Steve Kirsch’s p-value high tech equations I wanted to offer a couple more unique observations no one else is showing except for Kid Fresh (me).

Here is a look at the vaxxed deaths by dose series and what I’m calling “last death dose”.:

I think there is a message here? It’s stunning that 43% of all people (61,976) died after their 3rd shot, but only 23% (~4.3M) of the doses were issued as the 3rd shot or basically someone’s first booster shot.

There is another interesting factoid about who received what shots and when and how many people co-mingled their shots with multiple manufactures and so forth. Somehow in Czechia Mr. Global managed to roll out the AstraZeneca to mostly the old folks! How does that happen, when considering Steve Kirsch said vaccines were rolled out “haphazardly” or randomly or basically whatever was on hand? I agree it was whatever was on hand, but I also think Mr. Global made AztraZeneca available of mostly old folks, see here:

Wow! In all this minutiae you have to ask yourselves how many AZ jabs were given as a primary series and how many as a booster, and what last shot did these victims die on?

Easy…

Hold your horses Batman, how can 10,794 AstraZeneca victims die on their 3rd shot, but only less than 800 AZ shots were injected past the primary dose series? The answer to the riddle and possibly one reason why Kirsch needs to go back and tighten up his stats, is because these 10K dead AZ victims had a 1st or 2nd shot that was not a AZ, and/or they lasted into booster territory mostly and co-mingled their manufacturers! Basically what the data shows it that 10,794 of 25,572 AZ dead victims on their 3rd shot and had some other flavor on their 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shot.

Let me use AZ lot# ABW4801 as and example to show how this riddle works:

AZ lot# ABW4801 was injected 144,504 times to 137,608 registrants producing 3,260 who died with ABW4801 as being there last shot. The death speedometer says 7,738 died because ABW4801 was involved, however the victims last shot was the list shown as the “Death Lot (last shot only)”. You can see the 2nd shot on the list a Pfizer lot PCB0001 that some AZ recipient died with as their last shot, and so on, and so on.

I put together a Relative Value Unit Toxic Lot list weighting toxic lots by just the last death lot and all series, or as if the lot was involved in any dose series of a dead victim.:

Here is a few pages that I will make is available for download in pdf below. I’ll make the native Excel downloadable from my website shortly…:

Whoever has made it this far down, I’ll tell you Ms. Vibeke Manniche PhD of the Denmark team is going to have some esplaining to do about some of these harmless placebo yellow dot lots that are in this Czech data.

Let me not mince words, Pfizer lot# FN5519 is a supposed harmless yellow dot lot in Denmark and Sweden, but in Czechia I would weight them as a middle of the road “greenish” lot ranked at around ~122nd most toxic lot out of 258 unique lot numbers in this data relative to the other dog shit vaccines. 1,200 - 1,350 deaths against 185K doses would be screaming high in other environments like Denmark or Sweden, cough cough.

Summary:

Please don’t think I’m trying to poke holes in Steve Kirsch and Dr. Manniche’s data. I’m trying to pay homage to Steve’s eyeball and go the extra mile. With Dr. Manniche I’m trying to audit and analyze the entire elephant as she so eloquently explained it to Dr. Peter McCullough in their recent interview podcast here:

Dr. Manniche is still calling the yellow dot lots harmless, placebo and saline which I do not agree with but do agree in part that the formula has been changed along the way. I still think the major reason her whole placebo heterogeneity idea exists is because of the report throttling, that she calls backlog. It’s curation and backlog by evil design, so I’ll agree with the word backlog as long as we can agree that it is not organic. Also because we already have death reports in VAERS against yellow dots coming from Denmark and now in this Czech data, I’m wondering how many deaths the Denmark team is seeing in their native data? It’s odd but in all the analysis the Denmark team has done there has never been a simple death count by lot# revealed? Isn’t that the white meat that everybody wants to know? There is 7 deaths in VAERS coming from the yellow dot lots and coming from Denmark. A few other countries have recorded deaths as well from these yellow dots. How can we still call them placebos and harmless? Oh well…

I will be reaching out to Dr. Manniche asking for the raw data so I can rake over it both Denmark and Sweden. I would even promise to create a custom Magnun Opus Dashboard for the world incorporating all their data plus all the VAERS data. Who would like to see that? God Bless.

Czech Rvu Toxic Lots 164KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share