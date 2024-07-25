Part 1: HERE

Study the graph, just the fact that ~59% of all Janssen Registrants in this data set are 50 years old and younger is the first anomaly in itself. The second anomaly has to do with the victims death shot and whether death occurred on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th shot?

Now let’s take a closer look:

During the “pre-booster” plandemic phase Janssen was considered the one and done adenovirus vaccine option. Well it looks like there were 2,268 (3rd shot) Czech victims that either took a Janssen shot as a booster to Moderna/Pfizer or actually took a additional Janssen shot as their initial booster?

This is where a little Czech accounting slight of hand is coming in. Let this data drive the decision, but it was revealed to this auditor when I continued to dive into the missing encounter/dosing details where applicable. In my initial article I explained what this missing dosing details looked like using these nine records:

This are nine unique people/records where 1 guy (#8) received as many as 6 shots, 5 people received 5 shots, and so on. I posed a important question as to how many doses are going unaccounted for? How much more than the 19,781,020 doses already accounted for should there be? Drum roll please…:

The 169K missing dose info where applicable for dose #2 immediately jumps out, but what’s super striking is that about 95% of these 169K people had a Janssen shot as their 1st dose! Well how many first Janssen shot people have any 2nd dose details? I don’t know yet but that is coming quickly and maybe in the part 3 article. The point is, this is some kind Czech accounting ideology having to do with the “one and done” original setup of Janssen initially? This would explain the looks like a 2,268 death spike for Janssen victims at dose #3. Dang I really wish I would have created a custom dose series table (column). Hindsight is 20/20 but I felt it in my bones and knew this was going to be a blind spot. Oh well, ain’t no thang but a chicken wing, I could blow off this whole dashboard off and get an updated version up in a few days time.

There’s a lot of interesting Janssen data starting with that vax dates and deaths dates (by week):

Disclaimer: Vax date is last vax only before death date

The Death Lag aka days to death from last shot reveals 49% deaths happened within 6 months of last jab:

The vax dates on all 414K Janssen dose shows the uptake seriously drops off in September 2021, I thinking that was simply because the Janssen shipments dried up? Janssen temporarily suspended production in February 2022 and was basically pulled off the shelves June 2023. There were a couple spotty age restrictions for Janssen like Finland where it was offered for those aged 65 and over.

Beyond this Czech Janssen riddle, I have at least confirmed the missing dosing/encounter info for all other Covid vaccines is basically a non-issue.

It’s still early, but I’m not sure what heavy hitters have seen this dashboard yet? I know for sure there are a couple VIP wallflowers that will never mention my work, but they know all about it. Oh well, God Bless them too. Stay cool people. I’m waiting for ICAN to drop some VSAFE data, they are basically two months behind! What’s up with that?

Click to launch Czech Dashboard

