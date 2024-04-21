I just went into the some very deep VSAFE detail in my last article HERE so let me pick up where I left off and show you what I’ve been working on. The immediate disclaimer and rationale for only including 21.9M Check-Ins instead of the original ~142.8M, is because it turns out to be a lot of noise and extra data that was slowing down the performance of the dashboard. Since I’m bootstrapped and using all free software and my little HP Envy I7 laptop, instead of a proper server and even a paid Tableau license, I have to make some concessions.

Even with ICAN’s dashboard it’s clear that about ~4M of 10M unique registrants were basically not affected by their jab and were just being prudent and good citizens participating in this novel survey. It needs to be said only around one-third of the participants actually completed the 1 year survey, so I do think there had to be some portion of serious injuries that fell through the cracks for various reasons. How many family members of dead spouses/relatives kept their cell phones connected to complete the survey? Or at least long enough to make one last check-in to say you dead!? With my dashboard it’s crystal clear to demonstrate the survey takers with no apparent ill effects of the jab….:

You can see the VSAFE survey has questions that can’t bee seen in ICAN’s Dashboard. I went through each corresponding filter looking at the “None Given” medical care type first, then filtering out feeling “poor” for each of the survey questions. It must be noted the data given to ICAN is a little bit dirty and it needs to be pieced together like Humpty Dumpty, but this where I made my important discovery and discussed in the previous article about how ICAN is saying there was ~751K registrants needing medical care. ICAN is technically correct, but the data is a little dirty and there are ~163,246 more registrants that sought help from a doctor or healthcare professional.

It’s impossible to make a determination if these extra people outside ICAN’s view, needed hospitalization, ER, urgent care, or telehealth but they definitely also recorded feeling poor, feeling worse, and some even felt the jab caused their issues.

Here’s the cool symptom & free text search:

Wow see those deaths so far? We only have or I should say, ICAN has only be given symptoms for ~2,720,427 registrants so far. I haven’t heard or read anything about getting more symptoms? Does anybody out there in the universe hear anything? All I keep hearing about is the monthly free text tranche. To be clear this is close to ~700 deaths for ~2.7M registrants with symptoms, or about 1 per 4,000 registrants dead.

Please notice the filter above the free text is mislabeled, I just caught that as I’m writing now, ugh. It’s the free text search filter. Also notice the “tool tip” appears when hovering over the blue squares. I bring this to your attention because I’m working on simple tabular view like the free text, but with the Registrants ID#’s. The next part is making the Registrants ID# “tool tip” be a sort of score card that give as much info as possible for the persons ID#/report. You get where I’m going? This tool tip functionality it pretty and can do a few cool things, it can even hyperlink or connect to a URL address, which is in effect how I piggy back onto medalerts.org to show their individual VAERS reports but from my website. I guess you can think of this as the beginning stages of crafting together a VSAFE REPORT! Pooter why hasn’t anybody done this before?

Here is a comparable view to ICAN’s Medical Care Type view:

Hey by the way, don’t think I haven’t reached out to ICAN in the hopes they can receive some of my ideas through osmosis or something? This medical freedom movement should be coming together to punish this data and make it purrrrr! Meow. More will be revealed later. God Bless and please support the Eagle! Thanks Jeff for becoming a founding member!

