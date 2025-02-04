As most might know I was a high level HMO Claims Auditor and Manager who supervised a group of about a dozen other auditors for Verity Medical Foundation in San Jose. I even help defend ourselves against a CMS audit in Los Angeles ~2018 when we were the MSO for AllCare IPA in Lynwood if I remember correctly? Anyhow, I think I’m uniquely qualified to weigh in and give Bobby’s Senate presentation a little critique.

I took two snippets from each day and created this 5min video with my commentary embedded so I can explain further where Bobby was strong and where I wish Bobby would have spoke to someone like me before going into the lion’s den.

I’d like to preface this critique by saying I dig Bobby and I hope he is confirmed. Bobby is no saint and nobody else is either, he had his strengths but I’m not here to blow warm air you your skirt, I was a little butt hurt there was no mention of the huge amount of vax injured. I was also butt hurt listening to Bobby say he supports Polio and MMR vaccines and the childhood schedule. Hey I get it and I’m willing to give Bobby a pass for needing to bend over in this theater. I’m keeping my fingers crossed he gets confirmed then throws off the sheep’s skin and shows big pharma the teeth I think he has. I think you are about to go all in and your actions as HHS Secretary will determine where your eternal soul will go. God Bless you Bobby.

Critique #1) Dual Eligibles aka the Medi-Medi patient:

Why are dual eligible medi-medi patients not being served well, as opposed to Bobby himself who has a Medicare Senior Advantage plan and “is very happy with it” as he stated to Senator Dr. Cassidy in Day 1 testimonies? The real devil in the details is with Bobby’s secondary or supplemental insurance that he must have, because Bobby for sure does not have Medicaid as his secondary insurance. As most of us who’ve dealt with insurance before are familiar with deductibles, co-pays, and co-ins obligations, we know that Medicare publishes a maximum reimbursable fee schedule and from there Medicare will pay 80% of that fee leaving a 20% obligation to the patient. Medicare calls this a co-ins obligation. From here this 20% gets billed to the secondary insurance for them to pick up. Medicare also has an annual deductible of ~$125 which used to be $100/yr for many many years. You secondary in most cases will cover the deductible portion.

So here’s the rub, say I’m Bobby’s twin and I go in and get all the same services Bobby gets at the same hospital on the same day and get all the same labs and x-rays, etc… The difference between Bobby and I is that I’m a Medi-Medi Advantage Care recipient with let’s say Blue Cross Medicaid as my secondary. All my services are identical to Bobby we even see all the same doctors, as matter of fact since we’re twins Dr. Gupta even grabs our testicles at the same time and tells us to cough, but not in each others faces obviously.

Well Dr. Gupta will get paid the full $100 for Bobby’s office visit, $80 form Bobby’s primary Medicare and $20 from Bobby’s secondary which we will call it AARP.

Dr. Gupta will only expect $80 for Albertito’s office visit reimbursement because when my $20 crosses over to Blue Cross Medicaid, the provider is told sorry Charlie, per contract our maximum allowable reimbursement is $70 and you Dr. Gupta have already been reimbursed more than our max payment. Therefore per contract Dr. Gupta you are obligated to perform a contractual adjustment known as a “Medicaid Cutback” and write the balance off, and simply move on.

Let it be known as a Chargemaster I will tell you in California the Medicaid rates are set at about 70% of the full 100% Medicare maximum reimbursement and across the board on average. Very few services exists where Medicaid actually pays more than Medicare does, one item is the cataract surgery. If there is a ophthalmologist reading this article please chime in and tell me I’m not wrong. Medicare pays ~$800ish while Medicaid pays ~$1000ish for a cataract surgery. Many factors go into calculating a relative value for this surgery but one of the main factors is that it’s calculated that a physician needs about 35min OR time to perform this operation. Most ophthalmologists with a ton a surgeries under their belt can get this procedure done in under 20mins these days because of the sharp blade and the fact the IOL lens can be folded like a taco and inserted with a quarter incision instead of the full half moon incision like in the old days and before the folding taco IOL lens.

Ok so what’s the problem? Services were rendered at same hospital or clinic, same exam room, same doctor and quality of care was excellent for Bobby and I, we even shared a soy latte at the local Starbucks afterwards?

The problem is Dr. Gupta chose to decline his participation in the Medicaid program and would have or should have notified me before services were rendered with an Advanced Beneficiary Notice (ABN) that I would be obligated to reimburse (pay) the 20% even though I had secondary Medicaid coverage! No ABN and Gupta is shit out of luck, if a ABN was properly executed I’m SOL, that’s how it’s suppose to work. Dr. Gupta could even be so fed up and burned in the past trying to bill his patients directly and setting up payment plans that he just decides to not even accept Medi-Medi patients at all, but continue to see people like Bobby all day long that have Medicare with some other secondary non-Medicaid coverage.

Can you guys see the problem with Dr. Gupta that he currently has every right to cherry pick his patients? Is it legal? Yes.

Here’s another problem with the greedy Dr. Gupta… Let’s say I’m a cash pay patient with no insurance and I come in and ask Gupta how much do I need to pay for a office visit? Gupta tells me, that will be $300 and payment is accepted before services are rendered. I say wow, I know you get paid $100 from an Advantage Plan and you even need to bend over, get pre-authorization and wait 30 to 45 days for payment? I offer Gupta $150 and the office manager screams at me like she has just been insulted and asks me to leave. Not even a counted offer of like $200 which I probably would have paid because I have no other choice.

The system is upside down but it’s where we are at, and there are many doctor like Dr. Gupta and with a God complex. Hay screw that, the 1st hard fast ball pitch I’d throw at physicians chins is to obligate them to Medicaid participation if they want to be Medicare providers at all. Believe me, this move alone would beat most physicians into reasonableness real quick!

I wouldn’t leave the providers out in the rain however, I would maybe give a small 3% bump in Medicare reimbursement but fix that Medicaid Cutback bullshit so the provider doesn’t take it in the ass so much, maybe just a little? This means the government has to go a little deeper in their Medicaid purse in exchange for obligating providers to Medicaid if they want to continue to see Medicare patients.

Believe me the current winners in this managed care scheme is the Insurance Managed Care companies like Blue Cross, UHC, Cigna, Aetna, etc. gang raping the government just in management fees for running a HMO, a claims shop, utility management department, etc…

Apples to apples I think Uncle Sam could even save money by reimbursing physicians more, and do away with the managed care system we currently are saddle bagged with….

Critique #2) Medicaid premiums are too high? Most Medicaid recipients are not happy?

I don’t even know what to say on the premiums? This was a swing and a whiff in my opinion. Premiums is a good sound bite, but it’s not the major or foremost reason people are not happy with their Medicaid. Who doesn’t like their Medicaid Visa Gold Card? You are almost right Bobby, accept recipients do like their almost free Medicaid Visa Gold Card there is just virtually no providers in town willing to participate in Medicaid except your local county hospital which is basically obligated to participate. The bottle necks in the ER rooms are just ridiculous because the ER’s are filled with runny noses and fevers. Sorry but the stick and carrot approach is needed here again with the providers. It does suck pretty hard for most Medicaid recipients when your only option is a grungy county hospital.

Also maybe if Medicaid started to reel back in the Family PACT program (Planning Access Care Treatment) the government tit could save billions on condoms, Birth control pills, contraception of every kind including permanent sterilization. The real bullshit in this seemingly well meaning program that exists all over the country is that age requirement is people of child baring age, and SS# are “self reported” meaning your are on your honor to give the correct SS# to participate in the program, your SS# will not be double checked. Oh yes, you also have to be a resident of California and the meaning of resident means if you slept in California last night then you qualify as a resident. Condoms! Condoms! Get your free condoms, birth control pills and cinnamon flavored lubes and jellies at your local high school daycare center! What, your high school doesn’t have a daycare center attached for kids having kids? Shiiiit Lemon we are way ahead here in San Jo and all these daycare centers in the high schools have sleeves of hot Medicaid FPACT cards ready to go and can be activated right at the front desk. Just like you write your name on the back of your credit card, you write your name on your teal colored Medicaid card. Be sure not to call it a green card, it’s too confusing for the Mexicans! lol

Real story, I once had a kid sign up for Family Pact and his name was Fast Johnson. Kids, they get so crafty so quickly. He was 15yrs old or at least that’s what he wrote down and was given a Rx for a full bag of condoms to get at the pharmacy less than a mile away.

Bobby might also want to fix the Presumptive Eligibility (PE) Program for all the pregnant ladies that seemingly pop out the bushes. Medicaid will presume the girl is eligible for full coverage Medicaid services and issue a Medicaid PE ID# which OB’s have the application and ID# there ready to go and activate. The short list of services are covered immediately, the ID# technically doesn’t even need valid patient demographics to bill Medi-Cal (Medicaid in California). If the provider needs to perform a service in the interest of continuity of care or emergency but it’s not covered on the short list of Presumptive Eligibility services, the provider will have a small window of retro-billing once the recipient is issued full Medicaid Eligibility. You send the retro bills (services) to Medicaid under the newly minted ID# and include the PE ID# in box 19 of the CMS-1500 form. The public would be surprised how many day of delivery services which technically isn’t covered under the Presumptive Eligibility program, but are involved. So many hospitals use a lot of resources making sure these ladies become full scope eligible so the hospital can go back and do the reto-billing. Santa Clara County Valley Hospital (SCVMC) will practically call up the girl everyday after delivery and ask have you completed your application yet? Can you mail it or drive it down here? I've even known a biller or two drive to the girls house or apartment and pick up the completed application.

Critique #3) What is Medicare Part A, B, C, D?

Yikes Bobby! What can I say, it was as easy as saying ABCD is In-patient, Out-patient, Managed Care, and Rx. Bobby got Part C correct but would have helped his cause if he threw in the word HMO or managed care or Advantage. Bobby left a crack for that lady Senator to pounce and play semantics with Bobby, but Bobby knew what he was talking about even though he didn’t quip it out better.

BTW, there are some people that have Part A only, but it’s super super rare for a recipient to have part B only and not Part A. I’m not even sure Part B only even exists? No way is the government tit going to allow seniors (mostly) NOT have hospital coverage, otherwise what hell is everybody paying into social security for?

Critique #4) You should have or could have described your plan or a plan…

I wish Bobby would have coughed up some silhouette of a plan when asked by the Senator Doctor. It sucked a little for me because it felt like Bobby came to the table carrying President Trump’s nut sack and place them on the table instead of his own? I think Bobby has a plan, but this theater is not the venue to let your hair down and lay it all out.

Dang Bobby, you should have walked in wearing your spurs and slapped the first person close enough in the lips and say Medicaid is paying more, Medicare is paying a skosh more, and I’m going to take this stick a beat the physicians in the back of the knees with it until they are beaten into reasonableness. Providers are getting obligated to Medicaid it’s that simple. As for my big punch in your mouth, I’m doing away with Obama Care because it turns out its one of the biggest grifts around! Boom! Mic drop for Bobby!

Critique #5) Not a peep on the multitudes of vax injured

This a big group that fights for and supports Bobby online and on platforms like Twitter-X, Telegram, BitChute, Rumble, MeWe, Minds, Gab, and even Meta Facebook. I can tell you this, they feel jilted. It’s definitely what I sense by the responses watching Bobby dance for the theater. I’m not vax injured but all I can say is ouch!

