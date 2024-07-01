10 minute video of the goings on in San Jose’s main homeless area or encampment known as the Guadalupe Creek or Coleman area. A couple of important points or sentiments I want to convey is how my city continues to propagate fear.

First Shigella does not get airborne and is passed through contact. No need for masks but there they are with an abundant supply of masks and gloves. Seems to be a mandatory part of the costume for the city employees with us today.

I want to tell you the story about “Bill” and Team Jesus and how this operation got going during the lockdowns.

Right around June/July 2020 the old ladies at Cathedral of Faith Church (COF) were getting antsy and wanted to do something for the homeless. COF was still closed and only doing Sunday service on YouTube. I was on Facebook trying to rally the troops in April of 2020 to gather across the street in the Metro station parking lot, gather tailgate and watch Pastor Ken Foreman Jr. from my 4Runner flat screen setup. I know how to tailgate. Let it be known I was getting a lot of guff from our church members through Facebook about me wanting to congregate in this style and unofficially. After about a month of COF’s nonsense, I took my show on the road and showed up in that parking lot three weekends in a row with Orange Juice, some speakers, and a flat screen connected to my laptop and ready to party. Needless so say I was by myself until that 3rd Sunday on May 31st, 2020 when two of my dear black Christian brothers from my old church (Cryy Out Christian, Pastor Arnold Perez) showed up!

I’ll remind you the Poor George Floyd thing just went down either one or two days before and my black brothers were rattled, so was I. I was needing some Jesus more than ever and Jesus sent me Greg Chambers & Mike Seabury, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.

My Madre was apart of the old lady crew which was hitting up the homeless areas right after this and met this “Bill” guy doing the same thing, just finding a way to give back, help out and watch out for the less fortunate. Bill is a home renovation guy with a small business and maybe a couple of trucks to move around his equipment, he was not a non-profit yet known as Helping Hands. Bill is also a Good Catholic man from St. Claire’s in Santa Clara. I was a St. Justin’s kid, and we kicked St. Clare’s ass in the sixth grade and went undefeated 6-0 duking it out with Harker Academy in our little flag football league, but that’s another story. Bill is a saint, a single dude, not gay and has shelled out thousands to the homeless. I think at one point Bill was giving every homeless that showed up $20 for an hour of work on a somewhat meaningless patch of land down by the river where they were at. I estimated it was at least a couple thousands dollars a weekend, every weekend for well over a year straight.

Somewhere in the minutiae his nephew and recent Notre Dame MBA graduate helped Bill setup the non-profit Helping Hands. Now comes the City sniffing around.

At a time when Bill had to scale back to every other weekend, the City offers to jump in and help out, but at a little big cost. The cost was that we could no longer have a actual prayer calling on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but rather have a more amicable moment of silence, at least that’s how the City of San Jose saw it.

In return for this concession, the City would chip in $10 for every registered homeless and give them a EBT card or somehow deposit the money into their already existing welfare account? This is what you will see in the video so pay attention when Bill is handing out cash for a good hours work. Keep in mind Bill would pay the homeless for 30mins work if they showed up late, in the less official days, etc. I don’t see him doing that anymore every since the City got into the picture.

I think it’s going to be bad news for these homeless down the road, when it comes time when the City wants to round them up and consider “homeless” as basically being illegal!

For those of you not in the know about cities all over America experimenting with tiny homes for the homeless, there is also a “tiny tent” idea being formulated all over the place. So picture rows and rows of tents with a shower and wash and eating station. I picture something like Yosemite in my head but I hardly think it will be that. More like camping in the parking lots of these once glamorous mega malls around the area. Now I’m seeing something more like Snake Plissken in Escape From New York.

The city in the future will tell the homeless if you don’t want to accept the offer of the tiny tent and your three meals a day, you’ll basically be considered illegal in this city. And oh by the way, you’ll need your shots! Scary times coming people. God Bless!

Greg's a playa and mid level shot caller at Lockheed Martin and Mike is a retired city inspector.

Eagle always gets his fish! Slim pickings now, but please support God Bless.

