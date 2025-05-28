The explanation of this graph is explained in this previous article. I have a total of about 85 people in this timeline, however all but these 23 victims are being presented in the interest of visualization and space. This is a good crosscut of victims because it shows my most recent friends all the way back to early 2021 with many of these folks in the react19.org community. I have chain of custody, I either know people personally or can contact them when we are ready for Nuremburg 2. I guess a couple of new revelations was the fact that I helped Alexis Lorenze file her VAERS report and most recently this past weekend I helped Melanie Llewellyn file her report.

Once we get Melanie’s final ID# and her report is published, I will go back to update the calculations summarized at the bottom of the image above.

Did you know you are given a temporary ID# the second you submit a report?

After your report has been authenticated as not being a duplicate, fake, or false your report will be “finalized” and a Final ID# will be assigned and your report published.

a. You will not be pinged or emailed of your Final ID# when it’s published.

b. You need to formally request your Final ID# be sent you via a formal request to info@vaers.org. and sue your temporary ID as your authentication tool.

c. So many people that have submitted their reports through or via their physician or hospital, etc. have no idea what their ID# is nor have they ever officially seen their report in the VAERS system.

d. Many people are walking around thinking their Temporary ID# is their official ID# and they never bothered to follow-up and read their own reports in the VAERS system. This is to say on the VAERS backend, they know which processing reports have eyeballs on them and which do not! This is the wiggle room created for nefarious manipulation and cover-up to exist!

e. Foreign reports are auto-crossed walked into the VAERS system by manufacturers usually in bulk, and do not participate in this Temporary ID# system.

f. Some domestic institutions like county and state Health Departments or large hospital chains also have a “bulk” reporting setup and therefore also will not participate in the Temporary ID# system.

g. Lastly there is over 30,000 ID#s that have never been published. There is over 40,000 ID# that have been published but subsequently deleted after publication presumably because it was identified later the report was fake or a duplicate. A good example of this is the “Incredible Hulk” report that since been deleted.

Hopefully, all this explanation describe the exclusions involved in this computation. The growing spread or variance between the Temp and Final ID#s will show that more domestic reports should be published into the system but are not for some strange reason? Willful misconduct, collusion, fraud and nefarious acts of concealing reports and purposefully delaying publication (throttling) of reports can not be excluded. God Bless

