Number of Children Who Died After COVID Shots Much Higher Than VAERS Reports Indicate, Analyst Says
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/children-died-covid-shots-much-higher-vaers-reports-indicate/
According to a paper by Benavides and evolutionary biologist Herve Seligmann, Ph.D., child reports have more missing ages in the VAERS age field by proportion or percentage compared to older cohorts.
“Seligmann analyzed the missing age fields with properly documented summary narratives and has quantified that the younger age cohorts have a higher propensity for missing age than the adults,” Benavides said.
“These missing ages do not seem organic, especially for the children.” Benavides added that they are, “dare I say, hidden.”
The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) empowers the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue a PREP Act declaration. This declaration provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for claims related to the administration or use of medical countermeasures during public health emergencies. Here are the key points:
The purposeful obfuscation in VAERS should be considered “willful misconduct” The PREP ACT and the 1986 ACT should dissolve itself, and throw itself in jail! This is fraud and collusion at the government level. God Bless.
I'm sorry to say most liberals I know would have two responses to this:
-it wasn't the vaxx that killed them, it was C0VID or something else
-RFKjr/ Children's Health Defense is not reputable
I can't get through to people. The brainwashing is just too strong. :(
This one killed me. 💔 People HAVE to click the link and read the reports… These are people’s babies. 😭 Heads must roll. 🤬🤬🤬