For many people still catching up, VAERS has made one of the biggest changes to their standard operating procedures since January 2011 with the addition of publishing “follow-up” data that continues to come in either during the initial adjudication phase or after reports have been finalized and publish.

I previously wrote about the who, why, when, where, and what’s about this update here.:

I’ve been scraping the follow-up data ever since and have realized a few concerning details. The main detail is there is still “under-coding” going on even in the follow-up data.

I’ve done a ton of “ethical up-coding” already over these five years placing reports at higher more severe event level where applicable. A cardiac arrest or death with a ultimate event level of Office Visit would be my example of a under-coding. A cardiac arrest should be classified at minimum a Life Threatening event, while a death means you dead and all applicable boxes should be checked-off. In VAERS if the box isn’t checked off that you died, then for all intents and purposes you ain’t dead. This is the power of the PhD dump & pumpers and the red boxes over at OpenVAERS.

Anyhow, beyond just finding the extra deaths or the people that are now since dead, there are victims that went from “chest discomfort” to pulmonary embolism and from headaches to blood clots in the brain. Many of these victims are sitting no higher than a Office Visit event level, but don’t you think these are serious and should be a level more appropriate like possibly Life Threatening? The Life Threatening event level is about the only place you can up-code because the two other option Hospitalization and Permanent Disability seems less appropriate. The Emergency level might be appropriate but does not qualify as “serious” or “severe” event by VAERS definition. When a event is not serious then it’s safe & effective in this bizarre world we live in today.

I am so glad and was so prepared and I was waiting for the crazy train to come through Eaglesville. Now you might understand better what I was talking about when I say “Ethically Cleaned” data with the ability through filters to toggle between unedited and cleansed data. God Bless.

Click to launch dashboard

So manufacturers get liability protection for this trumped up pharmacovigilance system? Yes, apparently the brown shirts in Washington DC are saying shut your pie hole and get back in the soup line. God Bless

Please pretty please…. Support The Eagle.

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

The best (only) VAERS dashboard:

Share