This is one of the biggest sweeping changes done to VAERS since January of 2011 with the huge paradigm shift of “only publishing additional reports”.

Switching to “only publishing initial reports” even though VAERS still continues to capture follow-up reports was like taking a bat and smashing the knee caps of VAERS.

Probably no coincidence this huge evil paradigm shift happened just a couple months after the famous Harvard Pilgrim Study aka The Lazarus Report was published in late 2010. https://rickjaffeesq.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-20116.pdf

Although this recent move does not get us back to pre-2011 move is a step closer to some reasonable transparency. However, don’t start blowing warm air up my skirt and calling this radical transparency. I will give RFKjr a hat tip however, good job Bobby.

