It's Becoming Clear V-Safe Is Perpetrating Willful Misconduct. Obfuscating Data Part 3
Hundreds of myocarditis being down-coded to "chest pain", pre-existing conditions, etc...
Previous article: HERE
My previous deep dives showed pregnancy and particularly pre-eclampsia medDRA codes not being populated in reports. I then pivoted over to “chest pain” to demonstrate the same technique of NOT including “chest pain” medDRA even though the free text narratives clearly document registrants are claiming chest pain. Hundreds of reports have been found with missing MedDRA chest pain. Although 1000< reports is more realistic.
My next area of interest is “Carditis”. Could V-Safe have the audacity to obfuscate a physician's clinical diagnosis? After review the short answer is oh hell yes! I will submit about 100 examples now that is the low hanging fruit and irrefutable and V-Safe would have a had time explaining
One of the most astonishingly evil patterns I want you to pay attention to is how V-Safe is purposely coding victims with a clinical diagnosis or myo, peri, or endocarditis as a pre-existing condition. More common V-safe also seems to down-code to chest pain, or call it angina pectoris, a cardiac disorder, etc.. Here’s a couple quick examples before I give you the huge list.:
This last one is a good example because because she mentions her 1st dose and same reaction. I’ve noticed V-Safe is running a shell game and reaching say “pre-existing” and somehow justifying it not being the this 2nd dose, but the first dose or some previous immunization that caused the pericarditis? It’s an evil stretch but there just is not any reasonable explanation except willful misconduct.
Before I drop all the receipts this what the V-Safe battlefield looks like right now including the hundreds and possibly thousands of “carditis” reports that are purposefully obfuscated.
I have to say CDC/FDA had a lot of time between Q4 2020 to Q4 2022 to rig (code) the system.
The Receipts:
“Possible” and/or “In-process”:
From her down I’m calling these “possible” they are in different levels of ascertaining a clinical dx be it waiting on labs, opining they “feel” like they have myo or pericarditis. One victim even sounds like she’s crying through her writing and says no one believes her? Another man says he’s paid over $400 in diagnostic tests and the doctors can’t find a cause? One thing to keep in mind is to look at which interval of 14 check-ins these victims are noting carditis but then seemingly their check-ins stop without completing the full 1 year survey? It’s much like in VAERs where reports say autopsy has been requested, but we never get the final verdict. I’m wondering if some of these people died or did V-Safe simply cherry pick and chose not to forward the additional narratives and check-ins to ICAN?
Conclusion:
I’ve demonstrated especially in the first half of the list of over 100 registrant IDs which I call low hanging fruit smoking gun kind of stuff that something is very wonky with V-Safe. The 12th and final installment of free text narratives ain’t going to change the missing medDRA codes. Heck the missing carditis symptoms weren’t missing at all, they were simply coded as pre-existing conditions case closed.
I’ve been showing examples where they basically let the victim or relative do the self diagnosing when it benefits the “Vaccine”, but in the case of carditis they’ll use every trick in the book to not code myocarditis. I have about 639 more reports not shown here in different states of shenanigans but I think I’ve made my case.
29,172 covid victims have some form of carditis in VAERS, here in V-Safe it’s a skosh over 2,000. Negro please. God Bless
BTW there is virtually no summary narrative for the ~172,000 adolescents in V-Safe. I’m not holding my breath many will come in the 12th and final drop.