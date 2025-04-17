Previous article: HERE

My previous deep dives showed pregnancy and particularly pre-eclampsia medDRA codes not being populated in reports. I then pivoted over to “chest pain” to demonstrate the same technique of NOT including “chest pain” medDRA even though the free text narratives clearly document registrants are claiming chest pain. Hundreds of reports have been found with missing MedDRA chest pain. Although 1000< reports is more realistic.

My next area of interest is “Carditis”. Could V-Safe have the audacity to obfuscate a physician's clinical diagnosis? After review the short answer is oh hell yes! I will submit about 100 examples now that is the low hanging fruit and irrefutable and V-Safe would have a had time explaining

One of the most astonishingly evil patterns I want you to pay attention to is how V-Safe is purposely coding victims with a clinical diagnosis or myo, peri, or endocarditis as a pre-existing condition. More common V-safe also seems to down-code to chest pain, or call it angina pectoris, a cardiac disorder, etc.. Here’s a couple quick examples before I give you the huge list.:

click to launch

click to launch

click to launch

This last one is a good example because because she mentions her 1st dose and same reaction. I’ve noticed V-Safe is running a shell game and reaching say “pre-existing” and somehow justifying it not being the this 2nd dose, but the first dose or some previous immunization that caused the pericarditis? It’s an evil stretch but there just is not any reasonable explanation except willful misconduct.

Before I drop all the receipts this what the V-Safe battlefield looks like right now including the hundreds and possibly thousands of “carditis” reports that are purposefully obfuscated.

I have to say CDC/FDA had a lot of time between Q4 2020 to Q4 2022 to rig (code) the system.

The Receipts:

Registrant Code: SHA-27094-64628

Registrant Code: X8L-13531-91588

Registrant Code: 6FW-61071-08031

Registrant Code: 8FY-40322-69215

Registrant Code: 8XT-13588-17514

Registrant Code: 93N-19313-46236

Registrant Code: AKN-22749-03989

Registrant Code: ALB-17342-90923

Registrant Code: B7H-94375-68092

Registrant Code: CCF-15253-87999

Registrant Code: HRF-25447-66341

Registrant Code: TTS-17746-72708

Registrant Code: UGS-74946-70941

Registrant Code: UT8-10073-08568

Registrant Code: UZY-32439-99375

Registrant Code: A8B-16887-63191

Registrant Code: BL5-96172-09149

Registrant Code: Y3Y-21350-63670

Registrant Code: CDJ-37215-47473

Registrant Code: 2HQ-25777-14098

Registrant Code: 3KS-31850-84680

Registrant Code: 468-11452-78258

Registrant Code: 49H-78857-26894

Registrant Code: 5J7-28893-89238

Registrant Code: 77T-31203-70533

Registrant Code: 7F8-66056-39101

Registrant Code: 7LE-94805-65860

Registrant Code: 7MY-33186-72423

Registrant Code: 8RV-14587-22439

Registrant Code: 9ZC-10935-64202

Registrant Code: BC8-16593-94757

Registrant Code: CEU-25109-32517

Registrant Code: CNA-26232-71412

Registrant Code: CXN-31272-28564

Registrant Code: CZ8-33202-79853

Registrant Code: D58-23261-14612

Registrant Code: GU7-97208-44107

Registrant Code: GUP-40206-25374

Registrant Code: JWB-25031-42035

Registrant Code: KEQ-42593-87690

Registrant Code: KJX-23955-20529

Registrant Code: M9Y-94238-94361

Registrant Code: QD9-11296-62222

Registrant Code: QXW-24093-72295

Registrant Code: TWX-29504-54806

Registrant Code: YYD-29881-00370

Registrant Code: Q2J-13421-00283

Registrant Code: VGR-28113-52102

Registrant Code: VXP-91874-23810

Registrant Code: XVP-18753-72658

Registrant Code: YV3-47561-67278

Registrant Code: Z24-18310-79329

Registrant Code: ZHG-63809-83691

Registrant Code: ZJ9-13470-44001

Registrant Code: ZWV-66007-30164

Registrant Code: 2BC-68147-11444

Registrant Code: 54W-17006-41426

Registrant Code: EJW-69055-54713

Registrant Code: Q97-29930-48544

Registrant Code: WZ6-17693-45227

Registrant Code: 3KE-30625-76030

Registrant Code: 3PQ-21801-00360

Registrant Code: 3T7-95282-86336

Registrant Code: 92F-33385-93019

Registrant Code: CGA-65573-91030

Registrant Code: FJH-90496-29035

Registrant Code: GUQ-22718-34652

Registrant Code: J5C-14151-84788

Registrant Code: JKG-11889-57656

Registrant Code: LK4-17013-85674

Registrant Code: LT7-11225-22880

Registrant Code: P7H-28358-86498

Registrant Code: PY7-22851-42589

Registrant Code: UL4-33488-25015

Registrant Code: W22-23687-39086

Registrant Code: FCA-12344-95921

Registrant Code: DUC-14023-49460

Registrant Code: G62-27654-27613

Registrant Code: V2Q-30558-57097

Registrant Code: XBY-28235-63342

Registrant Code: 2HN-12519-36929

Registrant Code: 2PS-57494-93009

Registrant Code: 2XU-32354-38631

Registrant Code: 2ZA-77794-97113

Registrant Code: 4GY-34197-91204

Registrant Code: 4MU-32563-97822

Registrant Code: 8EN-24145-90674

Registrant Code: BVM-15098-45232

Registrant Code: D2A-13894-66172

Registrant Code: HRN-57475-95908

Registrant Code: K67-17161-14958

Registrant Code: MQH-57982-56892

Registrant Code: TPJ-15944-59014

Registrant Code: U2T-21146-08498

Registrant Code: XKZ-29134-52621

Registrant Code: 6GJ-28266-93383

Registrant Code: 8KF-33212-02396

Registrant Code: FPY-31104-01366

Registrant Code: DD5-17679-70671

Registrant Code: GSP-18585-79978

Registrant Code: XUL-33304-42894

Registrant Code: ZG8-26119-34761

“Possible” and/or “In-process”:

From her down I’m calling these “possible” they are in different levels of ascertaining a clinical dx be it waiting on labs, opining they “feel” like they have myo or pericarditis. One victim even sounds like she’s crying through her writing and says no one believes her? Another man says he’s paid over $400 in diagnostic tests and the doctors can’t find a cause? One thing to keep in mind is to look at which interval of 14 check-ins these victims are noting carditis but then seemingly their check-ins stop without completing the full 1 year survey? It’s much like in VAERs where reports say autopsy has been requested, but we never get the final verdict. I’m wondering if some of these people died or did V-Safe simply cherry pick and chose not to forward the additional narratives and check-ins to ICAN?

Registrant Code: HC5-12551-57060

Registrant Code: KRE-21096-05853

Registrant Code: 2DR-26806-86603

Registrant Code: 2J5-17736-93477

Registrant Code: 2NU-12154-52109

Registrant Code: 2ZN-30443-06970

Registrant Code: 3BN-15960-68761

Registrant Code: 3HV-20891-23395

Registrant Code: 3ZY-12394-99737

Registrant Code: 42M-64227-01478

Registrant Code: 45D-50722-37364

Registrant Code: 4SW-63325-96743

Registrant Code: 4X4-13484-81251

Registrant Code: 4YA-28223-44253

Registrant Code: 5B2-18586-21434

Registrant Code: 5F2-20082-48667

Registrant Code: 5MQ-14323-95609

Registrant Code: 66P-21221-90271

Registrant Code: 7HW-14289-10600

Registrant Code: 7UK-27798-25274

Registrant Code: 8AT-30083-20624

Registrant Code: 8FC-16408-66513

Registrant Code: 8KT-86913-77858

Registrant Code: 92L-29982-85691

Registrant Code: 9BW-28767-30047

Registrant Code: 9EF-29242-49245

Registrant Code: 9PS-20300-81487

Registrant Code: A27-43113-33826

Registrant Code: ABX-12571-78977

Registrant Code: ALJ-23743-29139

Registrant Code: AMC-11325-51007

Registrant Code: AMS-79837-17909

Registrant Code: AQQ-32271-38999

Registrant Code: BCV-96982-89716

Registrant Code: BWX-33119-61036

Registrant Code: CCJ-92943-00074

Registrant Code: CGD-29878-56771

Registrant Code: CQ4-18828-46228

Registrant Code: D3F-22067-86508

Registrant Code: D8K-30926-79052

Registrant Code: DG8-32951-22905

Registrant Code: DGM-11617-90290

Registrant Code: EKL-19124-04447

Registrant Code: ENV-19465-44258

Registrant Code: EUK-46529-44906

Registrant Code: F62-10666-87879

Registrant Code: FAD-14891-02470

Registrant Code: FT5-33649-70819

Registrant Code: GED-18603-42789

Registrant Code: GEP-29091-89378

Registrant Code: H72-20679-98014

Registrant Code: HB4-15792-35121

Registrant Code: HBD-40998-24722

Registrant Code: HFH-12349-93290

Registrant Code: HFT-17562-55710

Registrant Code: HPS-29915-78317

Registrant Code: HWL-30609-25765

Registrant Code: JGP-50723-88361

Registrant Code: JJ7-31984-25093

Registrant Code: JLB-31990-36688

Registrant Code: KAE-10845-69362

Registrant Code: KBT-14715-55236

Registrant Code: KFY-28989-35884

Registrant Code: KJ5-23868-82201

Registrant Code: L5P-16548-22747

Registrant Code: LNG-32166-23700

Registrant Code: LRP-10432-60105

Registrant Code: LTD-15483-07047

Registrant Code: NJ2-79887-21752

Registrant Code: NJM-13263-93369

Registrant Code: NQ6-21249-31717

Registrant Code: PDZ-11417-10638

Registrant Code: PFW-29962-51206

Registrant Code: QJ5-22091-65059

Registrant Code: QTA-30473-41819

Registrant Code: RHC-15549-03557

Registrant Code: RQF-11217-51344

Registrant Code: RY4-48509-04783

Registrant Code: T6B-24019-82630

Registrant Code: TCX-25894-81446

Registrant Code: TFU-21462-39823

Registrant Code: TGD-29159-82343

Registrant Code: TTT-23635-41974

Registrant Code: TTT-82083-48221

Registrant Code: UC5-14380-38550

Registrant Code: ULH-19304-10402

Registrant Code: UPT-24918-69089

Registrant Code: V27-30536-51758

Registrant Code: VEU-75277-82580

Registrant Code: X97-17237-28950

Registrant Code: XE3-29162-45771

Registrant Code: YE4-23384-75183

Registrant Code: YEY-28579-48086

Registrant Code: YTD-11216-88555

Registrant Code: YUH-23036-79742

Registrant Code: ZLQ-31543-43578

Registrant Code: ZPV-27843-13481

Registrant Code: ZSG-27178-93899

Registrant Code: 4TX-22403-26391

Registrant Code: 62N-14273-79419

Registrant Code: 68D-24452-36166

Registrant Code: 6EB-10571-79247

Registrant Code: GBV-17507-69827

Registrant Code: NM6-18366-82485

Registrant Code: PQB-30149-25121

Registrant Code: RRE-32332-80083

Registrant Code: S55-24755-76090

Registrant Code: T2Y-14796-48353

Registrant Code: TZJ-28051-53194

Registrant Code: URX-33197-21908

Registrant Code: USR-30563-18052

Registrant Code: VTD-17575-40544

Registrant Code: XL3-71451-81834

Conclusion:

I’ve demonstrated especially in the first half of the list of over 100 registrant IDs which I call low hanging fruit smoking gun kind of stuff that something is very wonky with V-Safe. The 12th and final installment of free text narratives ain’t going to change the missing medDRA codes. Heck the missing carditis symptoms weren’t missing at all, they were simply coded as pre-existing conditions case closed.

I’ve been showing examples where they basically let the victim or relative do the self diagnosing when it benefits the “Vaccine”, but in the case of carditis they’ll use every trick in the book to not code myocarditis. I have about 639 more reports not shown here in different states of shenanigans but I think I’ve made my case.

29,172 covid victims have some form of carditis in VAERS, here in V-Safe it’s a skosh over 2,000. Negro please. God Bless

BTW there is virtually no summary narrative for the ~172,000 adolescents in V-Safe. I’m not holding my breath many will come in the 12th and final drop.

Share