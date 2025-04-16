In my previous article HERE I used MedDRA code “Pre-eclampsia” as my test baby to show a cross cut sample of hundreds of reports were missing the code as part of a pregnant ladies official record.

This whole V-SAFE deep dive started me down the rabbit hole because of this Dr. Shimabukuro NEJM paper about pregnancy and how safe & effective the Covid-19 shots are for pregnant ladies.

The plot thickens because I have now expanded my fish net to medDRA code “Chest Pain”. My objective is simple, I’m wanting to figure out how many Registrant ID#s in V-SAFE are properly documented with “Chest Pain” in the free text fields but do not contain a corresponding symptom code (MedDRA)? Getting a near exact calculation is very difficult and will be well under counted because 780,000 free text summary narratives are still missing. CDC is now behind 3 months submitting that 12th and final tranche to ICAN. There are a many other challenges interpreting the narratives and understanding and/or learning how VSAFE is doing their coding. I should say how V-SAFE is hiding the obfuscating the data!

If I said as many as one thousand to two thousand reports are missing a MedDRA code “Chest Pain” would you think that is a lot? What if it were in the range of five thousand report? We I think we are definitely in the ballpark and possibly exponentially more because there are millions of reports that have absolutely no MedDRA codes or free text summary narratives. Had Chest Pain been offered as part of the survey questions or drop menu like fever, chills, diarrhea, and fatigue were it would this would be a much different story.

Let’s survey the VAERS & VSAFE battlefield and see what we are dealing with. Chest pain is very popular in VAERS as it clocks as the #21 most common symptom.

The official VAERS narrative shows 56K victims out of 1.6M had chest pain (3.3%).

V-Safe has about 63,796 registrants with chest pain out of 10.1 million (.006%).

Comparisons quickly get skewed considering V-Safe has seemingly 3 to 3.5M who signed up for the survey, didn’t check-in, didn’t complete the fourteen check-ins, and/or never bothered to add any information into the free text narrative fields?

Even if we considered V-safe’s 63K chest pains against ~6.5M registrants that is a far cry from the 3.3% in VAERS. Something is off and that something is I believe V-Safe has scrubbed them off original report and to be more precise chest pain was never coded into the report? I can only go off the free text narrative fields and medDRA codes supplied to ICAN. Maybe V-Safe the more simpler explanation is CDC/FDA/VSAFE did not give ICAN the complete set of MedDRA codes? I mean ICAN did publish a original MedDRA file then two more appendments the last being in November 2024.

I have about a couple hundred reports right now that is the low hanging fruit easy to show V-SAFE incompetence or malfeasance which is unrefutably proof that “chest pain” MedDRA code is missing from ICAN’s data. However, I’m swimming in a pool of ~8,300 I’ve identified as needing to be double checked. I’ve been through about 1,600 of the 8,300 so far slowly rollout many more examples of how exactly these chest pains are being obfuscated. So anyways, let get onto the receipts portion of this article…

The Receipts:

I already have twice this amount of low hanging fruit, want I want to show you now is some coding that VSAFE uses to stack the deck towards muting the signal.

This example is V-Safe down-coding chest pain to chest discomfort:

click to launch report

click to launch report

This is coding does not comply with Correct Coding Initiative (CCI) guidelines. This guy in effect diagnosed himself but was having pain. V-Safe then erroneously down-codes to Myalgia. In a abundance of caution V-Safe should have coded chest pain .

Shitty Coding!

click to launch report

This has nothing to do with abundance of caution, this is just straight up shitty and nefarious coding. This child’s report went from Chest pain to S.O.B.

There is a ton of this type of suspicious coding. Unfortunately there is a lot of self diagnosing going on where chest pain is stated but the victim says it’s probably chest muscles or muscular skeletal. Sadly I’m seeing a lot where the physician is diagnosing and possibly gaslighting the victim to believe the chest pain is muscular.

Conclusion:

The point is there is a ton of missing medDRA codes for chest pain at least one thousand report easy and I’ll take the Pepsi challenge on that any day. If anybody wants to vet, concur, or rebuttal please do! If I were a betting man I think we might be able to get to two thousand reports missing chest pain even with this incomplete set of free text narratives.

On what I hope is a positive note, ICAN has been made aware hopefully they will give a public pat on the head one day! I need some street cred, God Bless.

