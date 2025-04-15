My previous article about the possibility of V-Safe fraud HERE is gaining visibility. The “best” authorities have been alerted and a couple of responses have began to come in. It would be a dream of mine if ICAN slaps somebody in the lips for this.

A interesting response has come in from Aravind at “Vaccine Data Science” and a opinion I value. It’s worth you time to see the X thread he just created and my response will I will summarize here.

I want to focus on what Aravind said here:

I believe he is saying most people with NO MedDRA (symptom) codes at all, are people who did not report anything in the free text narrative at all?

Here is my receipts:

My receipts and my rebuttal to Aravind looks like VSAFE has coded to Unevaluable Event even though registrants have populated the free text section. Thinking outside the box, maybe the phone operator populated some of the free text entries, especially the very sanitized entries where it’s just a single word like “preeclampsia”?

“Pre-existing disease” is in effect coding as a Unevaluable Event but not quite not exactly, I just present the example as a full disclosure.

Here’s one example for a little levity of a unevaluable event that is actually appropriate.

I'm showing at least 213K registrants with unevaluable event, some I'm already seeing as comingled with other medDRA however. How many are exclusively "unevaluable" is yet to be determined. However I may use this to see how many people put "chest pain" in summary narrative but are exclusively "unevaluable" in the medDRA...

There also seems to be a couple other ambiguous MedDRA codes where they are hiding adverse events? “Medical Counseling” seems to one?

Zofran is a medication for nausea and it would be within a coders scope to code nausea as a medDRA code. I won’t split hairs about this one report, but at least I have a scent about what I’m looking for and how I would want to train my algorithms.

As an auditor one of the things I’m doing is looking for “mutual exclusivity” of looking for combinations that should NOT exist together.

I brought up “chest pain” as a rabbit hole I would want to dive into and see how many people document chest pain in free text narratives, but do not have a chest pain MedDRA symptom? Stay tuned.

FYI JikkyLeaks is sniffing around which is exciting…

