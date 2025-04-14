In my previous article HERE earlier today I discussed the safety signal of “eclampsia” in pregnant women lurking in V-Safe, but that I could not make a more definitive conclusion until the 12th and final installment of Free Text Summary Narratives were published by ICAN.

I started to realize the last tranche on 780K narratives will not make to much material difference to what I’m already able able to find, in fact it can only get worse for V-Safe. Here’s the fraud and my assertion:

ICAN has not been given all the MedDRA (symptom) codes as promised per FOIA or lawsuit or whatever methods Del & Aaron used to acquire the data

The data files in question are these:

I don’t want to get in the weeds but the November 1, 2024 is not a pure appendment of the previous files. It’s pretty close, but there are records in the previous two files that are not included in the final or most recent file. These MedDRA codes at best cover ~3.4M unique registrants of the 10.1M total registrants in VSAFE and at that snap shot ICAN is entitled to “view” per FOIA or legal requirement VSAFE is obligated.

Proof and Authentication of my assertion:

Using MedDRA code Pre-Eclampsia (10036485) and Eclampsia (10014129) as my example I assert there is about eighty (80)* unique registrants having “eclampsia” documented in the summary narrative but DO NOT contain eclampsia in the MedDRA codes.

I also assert about one hundred and forty-six (146)* unique registrants have a MedDRA code of eclampsia but DO NOT have any documentation in the summary narrative. This assertion is not as nefarious as the prior, because of a supplemental Pregnancy Registry that exists within V-SAFE. I would think this additional pregnancy registry would fall within the scope of obligation V-SAFE has to ICAN? Maybe it should but let’s assume ICAN knows about this supplemental registry’s existence, even though I’ve never heard a peep about it on the Highwire, or any of ICAN’s Legal Updates. The Shimabukuro NEJM study on pregnant women is where start with details on VSAFE’s supplemental pregnancy registry.

I will now give specific examples in image form, offer video documentation, and offer a downloadable Excel Spreadsheet with hyperlinks to reports as my authentication tools.

“Post Partum Preeclampsia”

I pause here to note there are many reports with post partum preeclampsia, yet none in VSAFE record a “Post-part preeclampsia”.

A MedDRA code exists for postpartum preeclampsia. The specific MedDRA term is "Preeclampsia postpartum" with the code 10036492. This term falls under the High-Level Term (HLT) "Pregnancy-associated hypertension" and the System Organ Class (SOC) "Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions." Please note that MedDRA codes are primarily used for adverse event reporting and clinical research, so always verify with a healthcare professional or coding specialist for precise application in medical documentation. The Preferred Term (PT) for postpartum preeclampsia in MedDRA is "Preeclampsia postpartum" with the code 10036492. Disclaimer: Grok is not a doctor; please consult one. Don't share information that can identify you.

A small side note is this victim of childbearing age was dose 1 on Dec 20, 2020 and pregnant. She was probably one those Tik-Tok dancing nurses now atoning with a autistic child? Oh, and there is also MedDRA codes for Premature babies and very preterm like this example shown here. All this nuance is was missed by VSAFE and probably by evil design .

A premature baby, also called a preterm baby, is one born before 37 weeks of gestation. A full-term pregnancy typically lasts 37 to 42 weeks, so any birth earlier than this is considered premature. Here’s a clear breakdown: Gestational Age Categories: Late preterm: 34 to 36 weeks. These babies often do well but may need some medical support (e.g., for feeding or breathing). Moderately preterm: 32 to 34 weeks. Increased risk of complications like jaundice or temperature regulation issues. Very preterm: 28 to 32 weeks. Higher likelihood of needing intensive care for lung development or other challenges. Extremely preterm: Before 28 weeks. These babies face the highest risks, including respiratory distress, infections, or long-term developmental issues.

Characteristics and Challenges: Premature babies may have low birth weight (less than 5.5 pounds), underdeveloped organs (especially lungs and brain), and difficulty maintaining body temperature or feeding. Health risks depend on how early they’re born—earlier births mean higher chances of complications like cerebral palsy, vision/hearing issues, or chronic lung disease. With modern neonatal care, many preterm babies thrive, especially those born after 32 weeks.



I used this example to note maybe this registrant will have more Free Text Responses when the 12th and final tranche is release by ICAN? Batch #8 means ICAN’s eighth release. It’s hard to judge if VSAFE has been releasing data to ICAN in any chronological order, but Aravind’s system seems to organize from low to high and so far the responses seem to be in order when registrants have multi responses.

This example is full disclosure to show what I like to call in my logic as a “false positive” meaning although my word hunt captured this registrant, she is describing her post part HTN and no signs of preeclampsia in her history. This is also an example to show there are many codes and sufficient MedDRA to describe all manner of deliveries and preterm. VSAFE is doing a very inadequate job of coding deliveries. It’s either bad coding or MedDRA is just not getting to ICAN. Either reality is still FRAUD in my opinion. 😳

Conclusion:

I am now 99.99% certain ICAN was not given a COMPLETE set of MedDRA codes. I’ll reserve the other .01% for the possibility that this is just shitty coding for possibly millions of records. This is definitely NOT one shitty coder in the group, this is systemic, like they had to use AI to get this bad?

FYI: This article is going directly to ICAN’s whistleblower department. I’m hoping I get a response or at least see progress by ICAN by way of legal updates. I’m already frazzled by the RFKjr and measles situation. I’m confused now why ICAN/CHD/Highwire/Bobby/Del/Aaron et al has not gone after the the willful misconduct and malfeasance and clear data manipulation of VAERS and VSAFE now confirmed? These systems can be great, the management is fraud. If these systems were run honestly but with modest improvements, vaccines would be in big trouble. God Bless

