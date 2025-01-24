Part 2: HERE

This article is intended for my collaborator Aravind and hopefully anybody within the ICAN, Highwire, CHD camp that may be following this progression of VSAFE transparency and visibility.

Thanks to this exercise it has forced me to double check and investigate everything especially the Registrant demographics data and as it pertains to ages of these victims. Hopefully ICAN will not take this as criticism but rather constructive criticism and an advancement as long as stakeholders authenticate my assertions and make the proper adjustments where applicable.

Let’s start by looking at the tiny disclaimer ICAN’s Dashboard offers us here.:

The only place “age” data could have been extracted is within "The Follow-up Call Center” files located here:

It took me awhile to focus in, but I double checked everything and noticed the most recent file is NOT a simple append add-on of the previous file! Notice the more recent file is even smaller than the initial file. A “merge” or joining of these two files needs to done, along with preforming a “de-duplication” function to eliminate all the overlap of data contained in both files. Needless to say I can see ICAN did that since they modeled the data before publishing to us, and already had the wisdom to know the difference. However within this data there are also many records that contain an age and a curious relationship field like Adult, or Other, instead of “adolescent in my care” and children that are simply having “BLANK” relationship fields .

This shouldn’t pose any problems at this level unless there is a conditional match algorithm embedded into the logic when attempting to visualize. I just make this distinction so we are on the same page.

I pointed out the math shows according to ICAN’s interpretation there is over 7.3M Registrants with a UNKNOWN AGE? That’s technically true but there are basically and at least 170,000 Registrants with a Survey_Static_ID indicating they are Under 3yrs or adolescent/dependents with NO AGE, but within a different file location called the “check-ins” like these 90,000 unique ID#s:

So I think I realize what happened…? ICAN would have needed to make a custom modification to the age categories on their histogram age graph and call the age bucket “adolescent” in addition to the other categories like Under 18, or 18-24.

It wouldn’t look pretty but it might look something like this:

Hopefully word will get back to ICAN, I’ve been doing everything I can to serve it up to them on a silver platter. God Bless.

As an addendum to this article I’ll actually show some reports in Aravind’s format of some goofy combinations of age, relationship, and check-ins static ID#s that might be causing some hiccups for anybody duplicating these efforts with this VSAFE data. We are definitely marching closer to getting better visibility into VSAFE, even Steve Kirsch emailed and texted yesterday sniffing around the VSAFE and EudraVigilance data. I gave him what he wanted, but I also asked him to interview me on VSRF and I could share about a whole lot more!

