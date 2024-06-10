HowBadIsMyBatch meets VaersAware meets Buffonate Di Stato and we all want to meet Wouter Aukema!
The discussion between Craig & Albert and our plea to Wouter...
On yesterdays Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics (MDCE) I had the chance to publicly acknowledge Craig Paardekooper creator of HowBadIsMyBatch as the “Godfather” and thank him for his efforts.
I wish I didn’t stumble over my words so much, but I especially wanted to thank him for always acknowledging my website by including my URL’s on his site. I hate tooting my own horn, I hope you all really understand that. I usually don’t need to because my work speaks for itself. I appreciate Craig because he’s the Godfather and because he puts the mission above ego. I’ll say it here and it’s only my opinion, but I think my Toxic Lot Look-Up within my dashboard is every bit as good and better! No worries, because they each have it’s purpose. Craig’s is easier to use for the beginner. Mine is a entire interactive dashboard on the whole VAERS. Ages, lot#s, death dates, etc. have been properly and ethically populated where applicable. I have a relative toxicity scale, lot expiration dates and so much more. Anyhow I’m appreciative of Craig and I’m appreciative to even have the followers I do on my platforms. But my work should have millions of viewers, visitors, followers, subscribers.
Gracias to the Italians in the Telegram group Buffonate Di Stato for the views. It’s a shame vaersaware is more popular in Italy than the good ol’ USA.
As for Wouter Aukema, please my man pick up your feet and let’s get crack-a-lackin!
Craig’s full MDCE interview here:
VaersAware is up to date and on point!
Update 10:06am PST:
Love your work and Craig Paardekooper emailed me way back when he first started talking about the bad batches. That was maybe December 2021. I got permanently locked out of my email and am just realizing maybe it was related to the threat he received 😳. Or maybe not. But, he explained that my 2 pfizzies, both were on the bad list and the 2nd gave me a violent reaction, were likely 5000x the dose…
Being a nurse (and no clue about the depop plan) I went against my intuition and took the bloody experimental gene therapy because I wanted to keep my job. I survived but not feeling good since January 2021, that’s the last vaccine I will ever take and I’m pissed. Tried to warn people but they didn’t listen. Still not listening!
Please take a look at Sabrina Wallace videos. The depop plan and transhumanism is happening under our noses. It’s not just vaccines we need to avoid.
