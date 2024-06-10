On yesterdays Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics (MDCE) I had the chance to publicly acknowledge Craig Paardekooper creator of HowBadIsMyBatch as the “Godfather” and thank him for his efforts.

I wish I didn’t stumble over my words so much, but I especially wanted to thank him for always acknowledging my website by including my URL’s on his site. I hate tooting my own horn, I hope you all really understand that. I usually don’t need to because my work speaks for itself. I appreciate Craig because he’s the Godfather and because he puts the mission above ego. I’ll say it here and it’s only my opinion, but I think my Toxic Lot Look-Up within my dashboard is every bit as good and better! No worries, because they each have it’s purpose. Craig’s is easier to use for the beginner. Mine is a entire interactive dashboard on the whole VAERS. Ages, lot#s, death dates, etc. have been properly and ethically populated where applicable. I have a relative toxicity scale, lot expiration dates and so much more. Anyhow I’m appreciative of Craig and I’m appreciative to even have the followers I do on my platforms. But my work should have millions of viewers, visitors, followers, subscribers.

Enough of my pity pot, you get the picture…

Gracias to the Italians in the Telegram group Buffonate Di Stato for the views. It’s a shame vaersaware is more popular in Italy than the good ol’ USA.

As for Wouter Aukema, please my man pick up your feet and let’s get crack-a-lackin!

Craig’s full MDCE interview here:

VaersAware is up to date and on point!

Update 10:06am PST: