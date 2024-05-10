Click to launch article

Ms. Brenda Baletti published a CHD article today regarding this Pediatrics article:

https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/doi/10.1542/peds.2024-066174/197259/Incorrect-Administration-of-Adult-RSV-Vaccines-to?redirectedFrom=PDF

The fine print in the article says the authors meaning Pedro and friends searched the VAERS database and also did a text string search looking for buzzwords that would reveal hidden reports. Here Pedro’s money shot:

Brenda reached out to me on short notice, but I was able to give Brenda the report not mentioned by Pedro and Team in this Pediatrics paper showing the dead 27 day-old baby who died in the doctor’s office!

Close inspections shows this report was available for Pedro to find in VAERS around March 18, 2024 when he was curating his paper. Notice his flimsy text string search would NOT have found this report because the baby was “days” old not months old. Negro Please! I found this report within a hour of it being published. For those concerned for me I consider myself part of the ancient lost Black/Brown 13th Hebrew Tribe. I’m just a lighter shade of brown, and I pulled Pedro’s Mexican card long long ago.

Like what I told Brenda, the clues are everywhere!! How about this dead kid?

You notice how in Pedro’s bullshit peer reviewed paper they did not do any blood hound searches in the UNKNOWN VAX TYPE? There is basically quite a few more reports than Pedro acknowledges, but I’ll rest my case here with these two missed dead kids. These authors are evil clowns.

Just so you know Pedro Moro is in the CDC basically adjudicating incoming VAERS reports and helping determine if reports are fake/false, duplicates, or legit. This is basically a wolf guarding the hen house and a humongous conflict of interest! These clown are hiding these two baby RSV deaths I’m showing you now. Don’t believe me, believe the FOIA on the dead 2yr old baby from Alaska report that was never published and see Moro’s nasty fingerprints.

https://www.vaersaware.com/post/this-is-the-most-infamous-deleted-vaers-report-of-all-24-000-deleted-reports

Brenda only had my email in the past but now she has my bat phone number, I’m here and ready to help in any way I can. Thanks Brenda Baletti for reaching out to me and the shout out. God Bless

I’ve been super busy with the latest VAERS update my dashboards are ready and on point! The main one and the deleted reports dashboard, HERE and HERE

I’m moving so fast I even made a small mistake on a report! lol

What I’m really excited about and what I’ve been burning the midnight oil on is the EudraVigilance data and my soon to be released dashboard. I wrote about the self proclaimed hacker from the Netherlands named Wouter who basically wrote a script to automate the download process of EudraVigilance data. It’s not illegal what Wouter and team did as the EU folks offer the data files for free. What’s disingenuous of the Eudra management team is that a person would need to manually download something like ~7000 individual csv spreadsheets to get a complete set and then repeat the process on the next update to stay current. No thank you please that only makes me sneeze.

The data still isn’t ideal and I have to do a bunch of data modelling on it and it will take quite a while (~1month) to get it into a custom dashboard. I know there is some sql wizards out there who can help me build a proper EudraVigilance dashboard, so if that’s you, please do reach out.

However now that I’m knee deep into the Eudra data it’s looking like they pull the same Las Vegas card tricks VAERS is pulling! Just watch I’m about pull the EMA’s pants down and show the world there is more death and serious reports in EudraVigilance than they present on their lame website.

This is what we are dealing with in terms of just EudraVigilance Covid:

Here is an example of one of their death reports:

The seriousness column is like the VAERS adverse event levels, and they use the same MedDRA symptom codes. There is no summary narrative write-up, and not vax dates, onset dates, death dates, and no lot#s. There are no dates on the pdf version, But their is a received date in the downloadable files, and you would have make a mental note or rename your pdf if the received date was important to you. It’s near impossible to catch them throttling reports (purposeful delay publishing), but their ID# is sequential and simplistic aka all numeric and increment of one (1). I can do some conditional matching and could find “new” ID#s with an old (older) received date in theory.

However, let me tease you with what I’m finding already. These clowns are straight up hiding dead people like this!:

I know this is not a covid jab but it looks to be an uncounted death none the less…

This next example is probably a fetal demise, but the parent victim is “recovered” and report does not qualify as a serious report like congenital anomaly/birth defect. There is no connecting information to confirm a report for baby exists? I guess you have to trust there is. I have no trust in pharma lap dogs….

That’s it for now. Stay tuned in because The Eagle is coming in hot! The chicken is in the pot Governor! God Bless.

Please support The Eagle! I’m gliding on fumes, but gracias to the few dozen with a paid subscription. Please share the dashboards that’s what it’s all about. I don’t want to be a writer, or a videographer, I want to be a data dude in the engine room building a rocket ship.

Here is six articles on all this RSV and Beyfortus carnage:

