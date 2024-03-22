Original Source JJ Couey (aired Mar 21, 2024): HERE

Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch has always told us they have been not just vaxxed once but vaxxed twice. Today watching JJ Couey’s podcast which was primarily about Mr. Sparkles aka Dr. Mike Yeadon, the last part was this little rant about Malone and his jabs.

Hatfill said, they (Malone & friends) went to Italy to give some speech in June 2021. Hatfill said he’s wasn’t vaxxed and didn’t have a card and neither did Malone. I will presume he’s talking about their vaccine identification card as proof to participate in society during those days. I will accept Hatfill’s comment at face value to mean that Malone forgot his. There is no more details in the original Tommy Podcast to the Malone details, it was really just a quick quip in passing. Just to get a time line, the famous Darkhorse Podcast which was basically the first time I had learned of Malone, Kirsch, Brett Weinstein was in April-May 2021. RFKjr was at my church June 19, 2021 where he told my church VAERS “disappeared” 150,000 reports per some VAERS reps he zoomed with the week before HERE.

I don’t want to split hairs about if Malone was vaxxed before or after Italy, but just that he claims he was, along with Kirsch. I think as a matter of principal they both should have filed a VAERS report. I think it would squash some doubt, because as you can see there is plenty of doubt. If these guys have filed a report would they be willing to share their ID#s with the world? If they haven’t filed report well maybe they should as a matter of principal and integrity. There is no statute of limitations, it’s only a federal crime to file a fake or false report. That’s a felony boys and girls to file a false report.

Who cares what I think, but I’ll tell you anyways. I think Kirsch got jabbed, he’s a tech dude and not a doctor and I’ve observed Kirsch enough… I’ll give him a pass. Malone on the other hand is a tougher pill to swallow. You know creator of mRNA and all that jazz. Now I’m forced to accept he traveled internationally to Italy, but forgot his vaccine identification? Ok I guess I will drink the kool-aid, but I’d personally feel much better if I knew Malone has at least filed a VAERS report. Common Bobby Malone, what’s your VAERS ID#? Please do the world a solid and cough it up, and shut some people up. You too Stevie cough it up, and maybe you’ll let me put you on my VAERS Temp ID# vs Final ID# analysis, it’s the only analysis like it in the world! This analysis proves VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGITIMATE REPORTS RECEIVED!

Basically the variance between temp and final ID# is growing, and much more than just all the extra “duplicate” reports that get submitted but never published….

Also, don’t forget even RFKjr knows not all legit reports are published. Also, don’t forget General Dynamics (GDIT) was submitting monthly summary reports to CDC saying they were all caught-up by ~July 2021, yet we are still getting throttled reports published to this very day! Something stinks in Sweden my friends.

