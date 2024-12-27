Original recent article and comments from “henjin” here:

henjin comment:

Did you know that General Dynamics IT was contracted by the Pentagon to run an anti-vaccine psyop campaign on Twitter and other social media? It seems like a conflict of interest considering that the management of VAERS was outsourced to General Dynamics IT in 2020. By 2022 GDIT had received over 35 million USD to manage VAERS according to Josh Guetzkow's calculation (

).

Reuters wrote this about the psyop campaign (https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-covid-propaganda/):

> To implement the anti-vax campaign, the Defense Department overrode strong objections from top U.S. diplomats in Southeast Asia at the time, Reuters found. Sources involved in its planning and execution say the Pentagon, which ran the program through the military's psychological operations center in Tampa, Florida, disregarded the collateral impact that such propaganda may have on innocent Filipinos.

> [...]

> A senior U.S. military commander responsible for Southeast Asia, Special Operations Command Pacific General Jonathan Braga, pressed his bosses in Washington to fight back in the so-called information space, according to three former Pentagon officials.

> The commander initially wanted to punch back at Beijing in Southeast Asia. The goal: to ensure the region understood the origin of COVID while promoting skepticism toward what were then still-untested vaccines offered by a country that they said had lied continually since the start of the pandemic.

> [...]

> In spring 2020, special-ops commander Braga turned to a cadre of psychological-warfare soldiers and contractors in Tampa to counter Beijing's COVID efforts. Colleagues say Braga was a longtime advocate of increasing the use of propaganda operations in global competition. In trailers and squat buildings at a facility on Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base, U.S. military personnel and contractors would use anonymous accounts on X, Facebook and other social media to spread what became an anti-vax message. The facility remains the Pentagon's clandestine propaganda factory.

> [...]

> The Pentagon's audit concluded that the military's primary contractor handling the campaign, General Dynamics IT, had employed sloppy tradecraft, taking inadequate steps to hide the origin of the fake accounts, said a person with direct knowledge of the review. The review also found that military leaders didn't maintain enough control over its psyop contractors, the person said.

> [...]

> And in February, the contractor that worked on the anti-vax campaign - General Dynamics IT - won a $493 million contract. Its mission: to continue providing clandestine influence services for the military.

When I googled for `"general dynamics it" psyops before:2024-6-1`, I found that General Dynamics IT had posted job listings with titles like "Counter Intelligence Role Players", "Surveillance Role Player", and "Surveillance Team Role Player" (https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/more-job-ads-for-surveillance-role-players-counter-intelligence-role-players-etc/).

But in any case, the Reuters article seems like a kind of a limited hangout that downplayed the scope of the anti-vaccine campaign on social media, because it made it seem like the purpose of the campaign was to promote American vaccine brands over a Chinese brand, and that the campaign only targeted third world countries, and that the campaign was already over. But in reality it seems like there is a much broader anti-vaccine campaign on social media which is targeted against vaccines as a whole and not just Chinese vaccines, and the campaign is also targeted against a western audience, and it's still ongoing. Or there are probably several arms of the campaign, but maybe the arm that was targeted against the Philippines seemed innocuous enough that Reuters was allowed to write about it.

It's interesting that the psyop campaign was ran out of the MacDill Air Force Base, because the undercover nurse Erin Marie Olszewski wrote that before she launched an anti-vaccine organization in 2019, she worked "in the antiterrorism units at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Most of what happened there is stuff that I can't talk about. Even the fact that there is an antiterrorism unit there isn't known by many people." (https://books.google.com/books?id=Dn_rDwAAQBAJ&pg=PT91) The headquarters of the U.S. Special Operations Command are located at MacDill. Alex Jones has also said that some of his staff members have worked at MacDill or for Special Operations Command (https://web.archive.org/web/20180523163150/https://alexjonesexposed.info/). In a talk in 2022, the undercover nurse Olszewski also said that she was "trained at the John F. Kennedy special warfare center in Fort Bragg in psychological operations and civil affairs" (https://gregwyatt.net/did-erin-malone-olszewski-work-undercover-at-hospitals-schools-and-orphanages-in-iraq/).

In 2019 Erin's organization Florida Freedom Alliance and Kevin Tuttle's organization Wisconsin United for Freedom were among the main organizers of an anti-vaccine rally called "Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination" (https://nationandstate.com/2019/10/12/flvaxgate-controlled-opposition-vaccine-groups-in-florida-carry-out-sophisticated-cointelpro-type-operation). Both organizations were founded in 2019, and the domain names of both of their websites were registered in April 2019. Tuttle's LinkedIn profile has now been deleted, but it used to say that he worked as a "Public Affairs Officer" in the United States Air Force from 2001 to 2007 (https://i.ibb.co/rFdhHPM/kevin-tuttle-linkedin-public-affairs-officer.png). In 2021 Kevin Tuttle appeared on the Stew Peters Show as an "undercover dad" who covertly recorded his son's visit to a vaccination clinic with spy glasses, in the same way how Erin was the undercover nurse who covertly recorded Elmhurst Hospital with spy glasses. There's also an anti-vax organization called CT Freedom Alliance that was launched in 2019 by Dawn Jolly, who served as an "operations specialist" in the U.S. Navy and who used to work for Pfizer (https://www.linkedin.com/in/healthypatriot/). So there's at least three different anti-vax organizations whose name features the name of a state and the word "Freedom" and that were founded in 2019 by someone who used to serve in the armed forces.

I know it was kind of off-topic but I haven't seen anyone make the connection between GDIT's psyop campaign and VAERS before.

I now also found these job listings by GDIT with titles like "Role Player - Surveillance", "Counterintelligence Role Player", and "Role Player CI" (counterintelligence): https://clearedjobs.net/job/role-player-survelliance-herndon-virginia-203058, https://clearedjobs.net/job/counter-intelligence-role-players-part-time-1099-contractor-herndon-virginia-643194, https://clearedjobs.net/job/role-player-ci-herndon-virginia-203063. All of them are in the DC area though and not Tampa.

An announcement from 2020 said (https://clearedjobs.net/job/gdit-invitational-hiring-event-fort-bragg-fayetteville-nc-fayetteville-north-carolina-793665):

> GDIT Defense Division has immediate opportunities available on multiple programs at Ft. Bragg, NC; Reston, VA and Tampa. FL. Be a part of an amazing team in these locations while helping support the GDIT and the military's mission. We are looking to fill opportunities in Information Technology, PSYOPS, Irregular Warfare Analysts and Linguists.

> Current Opportunities:

> Social Media Linguists - Arabic; Farsi; Russian; Greek; Uzbek; Somali; Swahili; Yourba; Portuguese; Foulani; Wolof.

> MISO SME's and Effects Coordinators (PSYOPS)

> Intelligence Analyst (MOS - 35F)Irregular Warfare Analyst (MOS - 18F)Intelligence Integrator

> Help Desk Technician

> Systems Administrator/Engineer

> Info Security Analyst

> Cyber Security Analyst

> [... etc]

It's interesting that GDIT has locations at both Fort Bragg where Erin said she was trained in psyops and in Tampa where she said she worked at an antiterrorism unit. Their office at Tampa is located about 5 km away from MacDill AFB.

In her book Erin wrote "I live right by Clearwater Beach" but I don't know if she still lives there. [https://books.google.com/books?id=Dn_rDwAAQBAJ&pg=PT117] Clearwater Beach is where the world headquarters of the Church of Scientology are located, which is about 30 km away from MacDill.

In 2019, an anti-vax organization called Conscience Coalition was founded by Renee Bessone and her husband Greg Mitchell, who in 2015 was called the main lobbyist for the Church of Scientology in Washington. [https://www.businessinsider.com/church-of-scientology-washington-lobbyist-2015-4] Bessone has reached OT level VIII which is the highest auditing level in Scientology. [https://www.truthaboutscientology.com/stats/by-name/r/renee-bessone.html] Mitchell's lobbying firm has also represented Soros's Open Society Policy Center, and the Mitchell Firm is listed as having received 80,000 USD from Open Society Policy Center in 2006, 80,000 USD in 2007, 55,000 USD in 2008, and 70,000 USD in 2013. [https://www.facebook.com/notes/4567792496626364/, https://www.opensecrets.org/Lobby/firmsum.php?id=F223880&year=2013] The domain name of Conscience Coalition was registered by Timothy Akey, who is a former pharmaceutical representative. [https://www.facebook.com/notes/4567792496626364/] The excecutive director of Conscience Coalition is Jonathan Lockwood, who said on Twitter that he is a Scientologist. [https://consciencecoalition.com/press/,

https://twitter.com/JNTHN_LCKWD/status/1576004158246699008

] There's a video where Erin and another lady said that they were representing Conscience Coalition. [https://x.com/SuzieQT11/status/1568828554611421191] (This is Greg Wyatt's research.)