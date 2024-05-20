Part 2: HERE

As you can see I’m slowly adding reports to the dashboard. Now that I have a better handle on how I want to handle and model the data, I may just blow this dashboard off and start again knowing what to expect. One immediate data modeling challenge is the way “Drug list” descriptions are presented. The same drug or substance can be presented in various ways. For example you can see OTEZLA [APREMILAST] can be written as Otezla or just Apremilast only. Same thing goes with the Covid-19 jabs where even the different size doses is in the title:

I’ve already modeled and standardized this list just to get it here and I’m not liking it, starting with the name Comirnaty. Is all Pfizer called Comirnaty? Does Nucleoside Modified mean bivalent? I was not really boned up on the names Andusomeran, Raxtozinameran, Imelasomeran, and Davesomeran before this exercise. In certain instances I would want to see graphs based on C19 manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (J&J), Novavax. Oh well, so anyways I just want to give you some high level Covid-19 vaccine stats I have so far and show you how the EMA is pulling of the EudraVigilance scam. I have 620,001 Covid-19 reports loaded so far…

I have 306 Covid-19 reports where the symptom is death, but the adverse event is not death? If the adverse event of death is not serious (ie: death, life threatening, hospitalization, congenital anomaly) then meta data summary reports will show up as a safe & effective death. It’s a moot point to do Professor Peabody p-value analysis or this Bayesian Probability mumbo jumbo modeling obfuscated data, without cleaning up this dirty data first IMHO. I have no confidence in anyone doing a dump & pump on this data, it’s just not clean enough. What ever Professor Peabody produces, The Eagle says it’s much much worse!

You heard me right, in EudraVigilance and just like VAERS, there are “not serious” (aka safe & effective) deaths, cardiac arrests, myocardial infarctions, pulmonary embolisms, myocarditis, etc….

Here are some receipts:

House Keeping: