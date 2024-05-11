Holy Mackerel! I will try to be brief, there are over 1,200 uncounted DEATHS is this small sample of 628K reports.

Welcome to the latest EudraVigilance Dashboard now in the public domain. For those who are not familiar, this guy Wouter Aukema from the Netherlands got his hands on ALL the EudraVigilance data is raw form. Story here:

Also my back story about Wouter and my time line of events HERE.

I followed Wouter’s links and got his version of the downloaded files. I’m not as techy as Wouter but apart from making the raw data available to the public, he also made available and opensourced the actual Python and sql script for anybody who is interested.

Short story is I took the files and began parsing out the data, to obtain my first small tranche of reports to begin building out my dashboard. I also really wanted to get my first good look at reports where the event is NOT fatal or death, but had a symptom of death, accidental death, sudden death, premature baby death, or sudden infant death syndrome. I’m not even going to split hairs about brain death, foetal death, apparent death, clinical death, sudden cardiac death, and death neonatal at this juncture.

This is what I found! 1,295 uncounted death in this small sample size.

Basically what I did was I got my first ~628K reports from 2020 to current from some low hanging fruit. These reports were mostly unique ID#’s with very little comingled vaccines and other drugs/substances. Also reports with under four or five total MedDRA symptom codes. Of course I went mostly for the C19 jabs but I also threw in a few non-vaccines just to have a little mix.

I then uploaded my ~628K patient demographics and their drug list, but not everybody’s adverse events. The same minutiae was applied for the symptoms and I actually got more symptoms to ID#’s because I haven’t fully parsed out the all victims drug lists yet. It’s very convoluted but I swear I have a good popcorn trail for myself and I will keep waxing on and waxing off to get enough data to expose the EudraVigilance fraud.

Here is some more data on the over 1,200 uncounted deaths so far:

The Receipts:

I can go on and on but just to shoot you straight, there were over 300 covid only uncounted deaths.

Here is the nuts and bolts and the math I got so far, I have only 135,542 covid reports in this dashboard so far with 4,049 confirmed death and an additional 302 uncounted deaths. I wasn’t able to cherry pick as much as I wanted and it was somewhat random how I even got these covid reports into this first iteration dashboard. I think it’s a safe bet that I will find thousands of uncounted deaths but weather it’s couple thousand or ten thousand who knows? I’m only talking about covid, and I haven’t even begun to audit for all the cardiac arrests that are captured as “not serious”. I want to mention again this fine print from EudraV because it’s slightly different from VAERS in that the event levels are different like not having a category for Office Visits or Emergency Visits (ER)…:

In VAERS ER’s and OV’s are considered not serious, here in EudraVigilance I believe comparatively speaking they are going into (blank) and (other), which I’m renaming the blanks to unknown.

I’ve been saying for three years now there are over 100,000 SAE’s hiding in the lowest event in VAERS (None of Above). I think EudraVigilance is pulling the same scam.

BTW, I don’t want to put Wouter on front street too much, but I finally made contact with him, he was the first one I told in a Twitter message 5 minutes after I published my dashboard to the world. Out of respect to him because he deserves it. We are going to sharpen some iron soon, this is what honest collaboration looks like when you are in it for the right reasons. I bet you we will both come out of this having better dashboards and complementing each others in a way that will give the EMA diarrhea in their sleep.

The sun don’t shine on the same dogs ass forever you lap dogs! The Eagle is coming hot! Like a The Phoenix. God Bless

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/EudraVigilance/Home

The dashboard will be in vaersaware.com tomorrow, good night.

One last thing people… this is huge!!! I realize now boning up on EudraVigilance, one can not simply go into their website and query data for just deaths or plug in a single ID# to read a specific report. The Oracle database backbone the EMA uses is basically the best, but it can also be formatted to make it difficult to use and make a website nothing more than high level summary only dashboard of cute graphs.

I know the public is getting only 1% of what Oracle can do with Eudra. Same goes for VAERS, but thank to Steven Rubin creator of medalerts.org we have some more advanced abilities with querying VAERS. The next level which could have been done about 15yrs ago is some awesome data visualization on top of intuitive querying. Hopefully people like Wouter and myself will be helping to make that happen. Interactive dashboards is what 4K Televisions are to your old Betamax video cassettes.

