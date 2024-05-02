Click to launch Wouter’s Tableau Public profile

My man Wouter!

Short story:

Wouter basically created a script to automate the download process of what EudraVigilance offers as a public service of their data files. The thinly vailed trick EudraVigilance uses is that you would need to download thousands of files to get a complete set, then repeat the whole process for every monthly update or whatever frequency exists. The second part is that Wouter used Tableau to visualize the data.

I’ve been following Wouter through Twitter and the Tableau community since 2021, but now Wouter just started following me on Twitter last night after I made a few positive comments and after watching Sonia Elijah’s video.

I have my feelers out and I’m trying to get my hands on the raw data. Unfortunately executing the script to activate the auto download process is a little above my abilities, I’m not ashamed to say. I’m a medical data guy. If you want to talk ANSI5010, NCD’s, 837P&I, 835’s, HL7, loops and segments, ICD-10 and CPT’s then I’m your guy. Data visualization and Tableau isn’t even my main shtick. People like Wouter were in my IT departments that I would run to for the complex tech connections to build the rocket ships.

In my medical billing, medical coding, medical auditing, and billing manager life I was like the conduit between the physicians and the tech department. I’m so glad people like Wouter are getting into the scene. We have enough physicians and scientists around discussing mechanisms of action of how viruses turns into a crocodiles. I would like to get into the fraud phase of exposing these pharmacovigilance tools like VAERS and EudraVigilance. It’s clear to me governments have been running interference for pharma with these so called pharmacovigilance tools. I’ve just been waiting for people to catch up to this factoid.

Tableau I’ve know about for about 15 years, Wouter for about two and half years. Thank God people are catching up to dashboards and data visualization. I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before I have my own EudraV for the world to use. Thank you Wouter! If Wouter would like all my VAERS master files so he can create his stunning Tableau dashboard version, I’m totally open. This ain’t about fame or fortune, it’s my fight to save as many grasshoppers as I can while I still can. God Bless, please support The Eagle!

