I revisited my EudraVigilance Dashboard in part because of this new self amplifying MRNA (samRNA) business, only to discover there is already 5 deaths in Europe’s EduraVigilance system. Here is my previous article where you can download those five reports in pdf form:

DOWNLOAD EudraV C19 Only

There is actually 14 reports in EudraVigilance for this new self amplifying platform, so I dug them out and included them into my dashboard:

Click to launch EudraVigilance Dashboard

Because of this exercise I decided to get Mexican gorilla on this data, slap it around a bit and get my dashboard updated with at least all the Covid jab stuff. 2.3 million reports is what EudraVigilance is showing for Covid jabs:

It had been more than a year since I last did anything with this dashboard and at that time I had only captured 924K Covid jab reports. I doubt 924K was the complete set at that time, but I definitely have my hands on the complete set now! The new update is under construction, it will be ready soon.

I wanted to do the world a solid and offer the downloadable files to anybody that wants to push the ball forward. PhD dump & pumpers and data scientists included, but do me a favor and also try to find the fraud, like EudraV hiding Covid jab deaths by saying that jab is concomitant to some other drug like Remdesivir or Midazolam.

DOWNLOAD FILE HERE:

DOWNLOAD EudraV C19 Only

God Bless and Please support The Eagle. Your Welcome.

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

The best (only) VAERS dashboard:

Share