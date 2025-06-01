WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tip's avatar
Tip
32m

What's the point of saying there are vaccine trials? There's none. The manufacturers said there's none. No blind placebo trials at all. There are 5 deaths here. There are 1223 deaths in the first 3 months I. Pfizer's Cumulative Analysis Report February 28, 2021. So what ? No one cares? They want us dead. There's 150 more injections in development for us to take. I wish they'd stop pretending that this is for our own good on the basis that the injection will " crisper "out some rare rare form of genetic disease and it will save one person , maybe, somewhere in the world. Anyone today that is willing to inject themselves or their children with a government injection has to be out of their minds. 🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
1h

Ugh... God help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture