In McCullough’s critique he offers or recommends a new prioritization of the Four Pillars:

McCullough’s Reprioritization:

Enhanced vaccine data safety monitoring system Rescind or remove liability protection No school mandates & compound safety review DOGE

This looks awesome! I just want to add some focus to #1:

New and enhanced vaccine data safety monitoring system that goes beyond volunteer reporting by physicians and healthcare workers in VAERS. A sophisticated system would use specific ICD-10 codes mapping to specific vaccine injury syndromes and bring electronic medical record data to bear on when vaccines were administered and when medical problems arose. For example all cases of myopericarditis should have electronic mapping to when vaccines were administered. The national death index should be merged with vaccine administration data specifically in cases of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and death after COVID-19 vaccination.

A. Voluntary physician reporting to VAERS: Not voluntary, but let’s mandate.

Physicians in the United States are not legally mandated to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) under most circumstances. VAERS is a passive surveillance system co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), designed to monitor vaccine safety. Reporting is generally voluntary for healthcare providers, including physicians, except in specific situations.

However, there are some key points to consider:

Mandatory Reporting for Certain Vaccines: Under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986, healthcare providers are required to report specific adverse events listed in the Vaccine Injury Table following the administration of certain vaccines (e.g., vaccines routinely given to children, such as MMR, DTaP, etc.). These events must be reported to VAERS if they occur within a specified time frame after vaccination, regardless of whether the provider believes the vaccine caused the event. Vaccine-Specific Requirements: For some vaccines, such as those administered under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) during a public health emergency (e.g., certain COVID-19 vaccines in 2021–2023), healthcare providers may have been required to report specific adverse events as a condition of the EUA. These requirements are outlined by the FDA and can vary depending on the authorization terms. Voluntary Reporting Encouragement: Beyond these exceptions, the CDC and FDA strongly encourage physicians and other healthcare providers to report any suspected adverse events following vaccination, even if they are unsure whether the vaccine caused the issue. This helps ensure potential safety signals are identified. Professional Responsibility: While not a legal obligation in most cases, physicians may have an ethical or professional duty to report serious or unexpected adverse events, especially if they could impact public health or patient safety.

In summary, physicians are not broadly obligated to report to VAERS unless specific legal requirements (like those tied to the Vaccine Injury Table or an EUA) apply. However, voluntary reporting is a critical part of post-vaccine safety monitoring, and many physicians participate as part of their commitment to patient care and public health. (Thanks Grok).

B. ICD-10 Code Mapping: ICD-10 Codes currently do not exist.

I’m really loving this idea, but this is going right to the belly of the beast because there is no ICD-10 codes for specific vaccine injury syndromes, there is a couple but not what we need for Covid-19 and for radical transparency like RFKjr likes to say. By the way, the WHO governs and implements ICD-10, you can read more about the WHO control here. Bi-directional mapping from general medical records to VFC (Vaccine For Children) to VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink) to automatic VAERS report creation would be spectacular if Dr. McCullough is hinting at this idea when he uses all cases of myopericarditis as an example. Let’s not stop at carditis, but let’s go the whole enchilada and just bring VSD out into the open? Throw in FAERS while were at it, really FAERS won’t be to big of a deal, I’ve already created a dashboard for a good chunk of FAERS here https://www.vaersaware.com/faers .

C. Nation Death Index

I don’t know much about this death index or if it’s tied to death certificates but it sounds like a ethical thing to do and good chain of custody while observing HIPPA privacy and anonymity. SIDS and death after Covid-19 vaccination would be a good start as long as the data is made public and it’s not curated by the evil gargoyles that currently curate VAERS.

Conclusion:

I think we are both pointing in the direction of “radical transparency”. I had to look up the definition of radical:

I see revolutionary change in the customary, would be to wrestle the ICD-10 away from the WHO, get the connectivity going between VAERS, VSD, VFC which is surely there already, just not for the rank and file peasants and throw the current management gargoyles into the ocean with a millstone around their neck.

A good shortcut would be to just run VAERS properly and ethically and vaccines wouldn’t even be allowed to exist. Send in DOGE to search behind every file cabinet and release all the reports they are sitting on that they surely have not published yet and back to 1990. Go back and retro-actively add all the data fields that VAERS surely scrubbed out of published reports. Then send in all the p-value PhD’s to confirm it’s been 35 years of dog shit. Easy peasy Japanesey. God Bless.

