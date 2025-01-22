Children’s Health Defense has a good article about President Trump’s order to withdraw HERE.

I don’t want to get to deep in the weeds about International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD-10) except to say they are diagnosis codes and the life blood that underpins the whole medical billing and reimbursement system for services rendered by all healthcare providers around the world. The “CM” part of ICD-10 is Clinical Modification.

For those that didn’t know that the WHO is in charge of ICD-10 codes here’s a little Grok school lesson:

The World Health Organization (WHO) is responsible for managing and updating the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), including the ICD-10 coding system. The WHO oversees the development, maintenance, and revision of the ICD codes, ensuring they reflect current health trends, new diseases, and advances in medical science. Updates and revisions to the ICD-10 are managed through an international collaborative process involving health experts from around the world. There are other subsets or related systems that complement or extend ICD-10-CM for different uses within the healthcare system: ICD-10-PCS (Procedure Coding System) - This is another clinical modification, but specifically for inpatient procedures in the United States. While ICD-10-CM is used for diagnoses, ICD-10-PCS is used to detail the procedures performed in a hospital setting. It provides a highly detailed classification of medical procedures, allowing for coding of new procedures and technologies. ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting - Although not a subset in the traditional sense, these guidelines are critical for hospital coding. They offer detailed instructions on how to apply ICD-10-CM codes in various scenarios, ensuring consistency in coding practices across different institutions. GEMs (General Equivalence Mappings) - These are not subsets but mapping files that help in converting codes between ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM/PCS. Hospitals might use these during the transition periods or for dual-coding purposes to ensure data continuity. MS-DRGs (Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Groups) - While not directly a subset of ICD-10-CM, MS-DRGs are used by hospitals for payment classification under Medicare. ICD-10-CM codes are one of the inputs for determining which MS-DRG a patient's case falls into, impacting hospital reimbursement. 3M's APCs (Ambulatory Payment Classifications) - For outpatient care, APCs use ICD-10-CM codes to classify services for payment purposes, similar to how MS-DRGs work for inpatient care. These systems or subsets help in various aspects like billing, resource allocation, quality assessment, and health policy making, specifically tailored for the operational needs of hospitals or other healthcare settings.

This whole schema of coding and billing and Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) falls under the big umbrella of guidelines known as the Correct Coding Initiatives (CCI).

Correct Coding Initiatives (CCI) refer to a series of policies, guidelines, and edits established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the United States to ensure accurate and consistent coding of medical procedures and services. Here's a breakdown of what CCI entails: Purpose: Prevent Improper Billing : CCI aims to avoid duplicate billing, unbundling of services, and billing for services that are integral to each other or to other procedures.

Ensure Compliance: It helps maintain compliance with Medicare payment policies, reducing the likelihood of fraudulent or erroneous claims. Components: CCI Edits : These are automated checks that compare pairs of codes to determine if they should be separately billed or if one is a component of the other. There are two main types of edits: Column 1/Column 2 Edits : If a code in Column 2 is billed with a code in Column 1, the Column 2 code might not be separately payable unless specific conditions are met (like different providers performing the services). Mutually Exclusive Edits : These prevent billing for procedures that cannot reasonably be performed together.

Medically Unlikely Edits (MUEs) : These limits define the maximum units of service that a provider would report under most circumstances for a single beneficiary on a single date of service.

NCCI Policy Manuals: These provide detailed instructions on how to apply CCI edits, offering clarification on specific coding scenarios. Implementation: Updates : CCI edits are regularly updated, typically quarterly, to reflect changes in medical practice, new technology, or updated guidelines.

Applicability: While initially intended for Medicare, many private insurers adopt CCI edits or similar policies to standardize billing practices across healthcare providers. Impact: Billing Accuracy : Helps in maintaining billing integrity and reducing claim denials due to coding errors.

Education: Encourages continuous education among healthcare providers and billing staff regarding coding practices. Challenges: Complexity : The detailed and sometimes intricate nature of CCI edits can be challenging for coders and providers to keep up with.

Appeals: Sometimes, legitimate services might be denied due to automatic edits, necessitating appeals or further documentation. For healthcare providers, understanding and correctly implementing CCI edits is crucial for compliance, accurate reimbursement, and efficient administrative operations.

I’ll tell you this, if the WHO continues to be in charge of ICD codes and in effect the CCI, then walking out on the WHO really doesn’t mean shit in the big picture. This is so important that I’d rather stay in the WHO, slap some people around and arm wrestle these gargoyles to pry their authority away from ICD-coding, and also install the proper diagnosis code for COVID-19 injuries and DEATH! Goes without saying, all vax types should have their correlating diagnosis codes for injury and death.

Here is a section on page 385 of the 1st edition and your introduction to the book which can bee downloaded at bottom of this article:

Here’s where the bullshit coding scam starts to reveal itself, one of the most important things this coding system does is to classify the “cause-of-death”, yet there isn’t squat to describe death by vaccine in this whole book!

If there ever was “death by vaccine” it would have to be in Chapter 19 Diagnosis (S00-T88) aka injury or poisoning:

Here’s a current spot where you might use the 1st diagnosis to say “C19 Vaccine injury” and use a 2nd Dx (S06.1X_) death by cerebral edema…

It’s pretty fascinating how many ways you can die with everything conjured up in this book including beheadings, and motor boat propellers, but not death by vaccination. Some ambiguous death by poisoning is about as close as you can get…

Here is you free download of the ICD-10-CM 1st Edition, for those with wisdom to know the difference this is like the Barry Bonds rookie card!:

And here is some guidelines for further help:

God Bless.

