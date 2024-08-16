Stevie’s 10min explanation last night Aug 15th:

First God Bless Stevie, how can anybody believe this was not an honest explanation? What is profound is Stevie’s journey is that not all “harmless” supplements are harmless? I heard through the grapevine even fish oils can thin the blood, so people with certain pre-existing conditions like Stevie’s delicate retinas that may have been brought on by his diabetic condition is something that needs to be factored in, even when taking “harmless” supplements.

I don’t want to beat around the bush, but I think the culprit Stevie was eluding here was the Nattokinase?

Drug Interactions Nattokinase binds to heparin, a glycosaminoglycan used as an anticoagulant drug. Depending on the length of the heparin chain, nattokinase can interfere with heparin’s functions. It can also bind to other glycosaminoglycans [26]. Since nattokinase may cause blood thinning, it should not be paired with other blood thinning agents such as aspirin or warfarin. This can increase the risk of brain hemorrhage in patients who have small vessel disease [27]. There is also a risk of clotting mechanical heart valves if nattokinase is substituted for warfarin [28].

Source: https://supplements.selfdecode.com/blog/nattokinase/

I think Stevie got some other suspect advice in his explanation of blood now being in his vitreous. Stevie was told it’s no big deal and the blood will leave the the vitreous in a few weeks? Yeah right if that were the case, vitrectomy surgeries wouldn’t even be a thing. There is a darn good chance a vitrectomy is in cards, tea leaves and chicken bones. As scary as a vitrectomy sounds, it’s the least of Stevie’s worries. I don’t want to downplay a vitrectomy but doctors and pretty good at it, I guess the issue is ideally you want to be sure all the bleeding into the vitreous has stopped before the surgery is preformed.

Here’s my last blur on Stevie and vitrectomies…:

