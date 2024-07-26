Contrary to popular belief and initial public prognosis Kirsch does not have a detached retina. Hear it from the horses mouth as stated by Stevie yesterday Jul 25th:

Some key points from Stevie:

Didn’t get surgery in San Diego, but got some “weed killer” injected into his eyeball called Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa). Lost virtually all his eye sight in the right eye, with only a 30% of recovery, 30% of seeing letters again, 30% of no recovery and basically staying blind in one eye. About 4 months to better know what bucket Stevie is is going to live in? Recover, partial vision recovery, or no recovery…

Just a few days prior on Tuesday July 23rd in this “Real Truther’s” Twitter-X Space at the 1hr 32min mark, Dr. Janice Kirsch a frienemy and East Bay oncology physician said that Stevie has something called Plasma cell dyscrasias or a hematological disorder(s) known as Waldenström macroglobulinemia.:

As you can see the Real Truther's space is filled with very disingenuous physicians wishing Stevie well.

I don’t know Stevie’s medical history, but I knew he gives himself injections, however I’m not sure if it’s for a straight forward case of insulin dependent diabetes or something else more complex? Since Dr. Kirsch offered up public knowledge of Stevie’s Waldenström macroglobulinemia condition as reason for his sub-retinal hematoma, then Janice is also saying that Stevie has cancer!

Maybe we can find a clue what’s going on by the monoclonal that was injected into Stevie’s eyeball called Faricimab-svoa? Here is what drugs.com says:

Here is what Copilot, a AI chat bot says:

Vabysmo (generic name: faricimab-svoa) received its initial approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 28, 2022. This approval marked an important milestone for the treatment of two eye conditions:

Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): Vabysmo is indicated for patients with nAMD, a condition characterized by abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina that can lead to vision loss. Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Vabysmo is also approved for the treatment of DME, which occurs in individuals with diabetes and involves swelling of the macula (the central part of the retina).

Vabysmo is administered via intravitreal injection and acts as a dual inhibitor, targeting both vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2). Regular assessments are recommended for patients receiving Vabysmo to monitor their response and adjust dosing if needed12.

Let’s unravel the mystery behind the acronym SVOA in faricimab-svoa (also known as Vabysmo). 🌟

Faricimab-svoa is a remarkable medication used to treat specific eye conditions, including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) . Here’s what you need to know: Mechanism of Action : Faricimab-svoa is a combined-mechanism wonder. It’s like having a superhero that tackles two villains at once! It simultaneously and independently binds to two critical factors: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor A (VEGF-A) : This factor plays a significant role in retinal vascular diseases. By inhibiting VEGF-A, faricimab-svoa reduces endothelial proliferation, vascular permeability, and neovascularization. Angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) : Ang-2 is a bit of a double agent. It can both antagonize and desensitize the vessels to VEGF-A’s actions. By targeting Ang-2, faricimab-svoa aims to improve vascular stability. Bispecific Antibody Magic : Faricimab-svoa is like a Swiss Army knife of antibodies. It’s developed using a cool technology called CrossMAb , which allows it to have two different antigen-binding domains (Fab) on the same antibody. Originally known as RG7716 , it underwent this transformation to become the dual-action champion we now call faricimab-svoa. Administration and Dosing : Picture this: a tiny intravitreal injection (right into the eye) containing 6 mg of faricimab-svoa from a 120 mg/mL solution. It’s like giving your eye a superhero serum!



So, in summary, SVOA doesn’t stand for any secret code or hidden message—it’s just part of the name of this remarkable eye-saving medication. Remember, faricimab-svoa is here to fight the good fight against vision-threatening conditions! 🦸‍♂️👁️

Here is a PubMed blurb on RG7716

Here is a PubMed blurb on CrossMAb

As some might know I used to be a ophthalmology billing extraordinaire billing out for every ophthalmology eye service under the sun. As an HMO Claims Auditor I approved and denied reimbursement for everything too. My overall sense was the monoclonal mumbo jumbo didn’t really work? It may have delayed or staved off eventual blindness for a while, but I didn’t really see anybody get cured? The side effects were a little indistinguishable because you eith still went blind or had the occasional heart attack that could attributed to something else or just bad luck. Maybe by lying with statistics they are giving people hopium and saying you have a 30% chance of full or maybe miniscule recovery. All the while retina specialists and manufacturers are making absolute bank! Take a look at my money shot here:

Kirsch seems like a good dude caught in a bad situation? At this point what options does Kirsch have? I’d look into cannabis, and consider a monoclonal an absolute last option or not at all. I wrote in a comment somewhere whatever you do Steve, don’t get the monoclonal injection Kool-Aid, and that’s before Steve’s injection was even a option. I think Steve made it sound like he was going to San Diego for a surgery? In my mind that surgery would have been a vitrectomy. It’s a surgery I know well during my billing days as I’ve probably billed out for a thousand of those in my journey.

A vitrectomy is done basically to flush out the blood droplets that has now entered into the vitreous. The vitreous is basically like the “clear egg-white” that makes up the volume of your eyeball. Depending on the amount of microscopic blood droplets that has seeped in by a tear or a rupture and whether that blood source has subsided or not would determine if and when you are a candidate for a vitrectomy. In some cases the YAG laser would come in to cauterize the retina and stop the blood droplets from seeping into the vitreous. When the physician is certain no new blood is entering then the decision becomes to let the foreign droplets dissipate on their own, like my Mom’s eyeball, or be more aggressive and go in and flush it out mechanically? Blood in the vitreous is commonly called “floaters” because that’s kind of a description see what people see, or how their vision is, like they are seeing floaters in their vision. To many floaters would be more a like a curtain closing on your vision with just the occasional holes poked in the curtain. Or maybe looking into the distance through a forest of trees?

Studying the picture above of a vitrectomy you’ll notice there are basically 3 needles going into your eyeball. One for the light source, the second needle is sucking out the the old unwanted vitreous and the third needle is pumping in the new synthetic vitreous. Not a surgery anyone would look forward too, considering most vitrectomies today are done and medically preferred under local anesthesia only. Yikes! Certain eye surgeries like scleral buckles you’ll probably get put under.

I’m just spit balling, but I think since a guy like Stevie who is like Quick Draw McGraw and a man of means and can get himself to the best of the best within hours, his hemorrhage could still be oozing a little into his vitreous? I think a vitrectomy is still on the table for Stevie? One small disclaimer and a huge prayer for my man Stevie is to watch out for that monoclonal! It’s not as wonderful as they want you to think it is!!!

God Bless You Stevie! Get well soon. Did you see my Czech Dashboard?

Yo Stevie!! Do you think the jabs caused your eyeball issue? Will you file a VAERS report? I think you should so I can use your Temporary ID# and Final ID# as part of the world’s only Temp vs Final ID# analysis. It’s part of my Magnum Opus and proof VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGITIMATE REPORTS RECEIVED! VAERS colludes with manufacturers, throttles and deletes legit reports. VAERS is basically being used to run cover for big pharma. Your VAERS report would be the perfect cap stone on this monumental analysis in the making for nearly three and half years now.

If I could recommend the best of the best in our neck of the woods it’s Dr. Mark Wieland from Stanford. Wieland is a pioneer in ocular injections. God Bless

