My last article on Alix Mayer presentation to MDCE tomorrow Sunday May11th. Everybody welcome (Zoom).

So much has happened since Bobby’s odd endorsement of MMR vaccine as the best choice against measles. MAGA and MAHA is erupting and under threat of imploding with the Calley & Casey Means situation. Calley Means is going eyeball to eyeball with in effect Nicole Shanahan via Laura Loomer.

Nicole is about as core MAHA base as there is, and even she’s questioning Bobby’s now public endorsement of Casey? Dr. Kelly Victory said RFKjr told her personally not long ago she was the lead horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the SG nomination. What the heck is going on? Sadly the question why Bobby is endorsing MMR already feels like yesterday news, but if this isn’t the tip of the MAHA spear today and tomorrow in Silicon Valley, then I don’t know what is?

These are the biggest tickets in town and the one tomorrow is free! Don’t miss out, and be present and raise your hand and ask Alix a question. Charles Kovess moderates the podcast well, with the Q&A being first come first serve. This is a rare chance for any Simpleton in the peanut gallery to ask Alix a question. For many it will be the closest you ever get to MAHA.

My two sincere questions are:

Bobby knows VAERS doesn’t publish all legit reports received, will he ever go after the malfeasance and bad actors. This is murder, not just “you’re fired” because you suck at your job. Does Bigtree know CDC/FDA/VSAFE didn’t give ICAN all the medDRA and Free Text Narratives?

I can’t get my followers any closer to the inner MAHA circle than this. God Bless

For the record, I’m zero vaxxed and voted for Trump three times. I was ecstatic when Bobby ran for President, but I also thought MAGA might dilute enough to lose to the cheating DNC again?

President Trump checks off 99 of my boxes but doesn’t check off my #1 box.

RFKJr I thought checks off my #1 box but does not check off the other 99.

Who would I’ve voted for? I’m antivaxx and I’m the VAERS guy, I would have broke pattern and voted for Bobby on principle alone. I had a huge dilemma on my hands until Bobby came over to MAGA, then I knew we had it in the bag even with the cheating. So yeah this is a big deal for me, pause all the vaccines and send them all to hell, and sure let’s go back to the drawing board with honest testing and honest pharmacovigilance and see what we can make. If everything was honest, we couldn’t make anything better than Jesus already gave us and paid for us. Apple, oranges, corn, lettuce, beef, eggs, tequila and all that God stuff. Amen!

Alix’s presentation live May 11th 12:00pm (PST).