Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics (MDCE) was fortunate that Alix had offered this shocking two minute comment during a very recent John Rappoport MDCE presentation. It transpired a confirmation for Alix to come back May 11th and give the group a formal presentation. Everybody should come next Sunday and see Alix’s presentation live May 11th 12:00pm (PST).

Alix Mayer and FreeNow Foundation will be the tip of the spear next weekend!

Alix Mayer is legit and my friend. Everybody should be MAHA like a thousand years ago, but I digress. God Bless.

Since this is my Substack, I get to say ALL vaccines suck and beware any person that wants to improve the formula. But go ahead, in theory honest testing and honest pharmacovigilance will prove vaccines are deadly garbage. Absent any honesty I will just keep showing how CDC/FDA/HHS/Manufactures game all the pharmacovigilance systems. All of them! VAERS, VSAFE, Eudravigilance, Yellowcard, MedSafe, TGA, FAERS, All of them! God Bless.

Give me full access and I’m better than Wonder Women’s Lasso.

Good doctors/nurses caught in a bad situation after a while become like the margins of a cancer, they too will get cut out! God Bless

-The Eagle

