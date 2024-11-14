Click image to launch HealthRanger’s interview

Dr. Kruse has been to the President of El Salvador’s house, He’s spoken to Aaron Siri and Robert F Kennedy, Jr. personally if not at Bobby’s house? Uncle Jack has been dropping bombs for a long time! I’m late to uncle Jack’s party but I caught his Danny Jones interview live here:

and I caught Uncle Jack’s huge Lisbon presentation about 7 months after the fact, but here it is:

Do yourselves a favor and bone up on Uncle Jack! God Bless

Click to launch world’s best VAERS Interactive dashboard

God Bless and please continue to support The Eagle, I can’t do it without you!

Share