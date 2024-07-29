Click to launch video

Special thanks to Julie Threet of Chico (Twitter X: @Julie4Butte5) for tip on this amazing video presentation.

This video fills in almost all the gaps. Kruse’s story are stepping stones that take us all the way back to the mid to late 1950’s into the Belgium Congo and Hillary Koprowski and his shenanigans documented here:

Please pay attention to the times in the documentary because they do not add up to my own mother getting the “polio sugar cube” in the Fall of 1957 her first grade at Broadway Elementary in San Jose, California. Nor does the time lineup with my step daddy getting his sugar cube in the Fall (~September) of 1956 at Junipero Serra Elementary in the Bernal Heights section of San Francisco. God Bless

