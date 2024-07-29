If You Know About Mary's Monkey, I Guarantee You Don't know Everything!
Decentralized Medicine Dr. Jack Kruse Assembly 2023
Special thanks to Julie Threet of Chico (Twitter X: @Julie4Butte5) for tip on this amazing video presentation.
This video fills in almost all the gaps. Kruse’s story are stepping stones that take us all the way back to the mid to late 1950’s into the Belgium Congo and Hillary Koprowski and his shenanigans documented here:
Please pay attention to the times in the documentary because they do not add up to my own mother getting the “polio sugar cube” in the Fall of 1957 her first grade at Broadway Elementary in San Jose, California. Nor does the time lineup with my step daddy getting his sugar cube in the Fall (~September) of 1956 at Junipero Serra Elementary in the Bernal Heights section of San Francisco. God Bless
We did not get the sugar cubes first. We got the Salk shots. Later we lined up for the sugar cubes with a drop of pink liquid--the more effective Sabin vaccine.
He omitted reagan's glorious piece of legislation: 1986 the act, in which vx manufacturers are absolved of liability.