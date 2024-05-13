https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202209.0430/v1

Since McCullough just tweeted about this manuscript, I thought I’d share it with my Substack family. How many people know The Eagle is Albert and Albert is The Eagle? We were trying to shop this manuscript around for many months before the AAPS took it. This was my first time my name was in print or that I was apart a paper of this magnitude. All thanks to my big brother Dr. Jim Thorp who brought me in to confirm and vet all the VAERS data, then conduct our own global flu vax analysis and compare our statistics amongst the authors.

You can see the Reproductive System (Organ Class) PRR signal was already screaming loud and clear by early 2023, but I was seeing it in VAERS well before this…

What I was trying to say in the PRR analysis above is that most reproductive and fertility issues will not rise to the level of a Severe Adverse Event (Death, Permanent Disability, Birth Defect, Life Threatening, Hospitalization). Unfortunately most fetal demise and miscarriage are in the lowest level Office Visits, very few in Emergency Rooms. For this reason you really see the signal scream in Chi-square portion of the analysis when looking at all the Non-SAE’s.

I did this next analysis for Steve Kirsch back in early 2022, it’s a x-factor for each and every symptom versus the last five years of all other vaccines. Where the above is a Proportionate Reporting Ratio for adverse event of MedDRA Organ Classes, this is like a PRR for the symptoms.:

At the symptoms levels you can see how top heavy it was with all the fertility and reproductive stuff.

Anyhow, this blurb was just a quick interlude for me, as I needed a tiny break from the EudraVigilance Dashboard. I added about 340,000 more reports in my EudraVigilance Dashboard and we are up to 43,000 deaths…

I also got the dashboard into my website here:

https://www.vaersaware.com/eudravigilance

God Bless and stay cool! Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms and Mums. Please support The Eagle!

Oh hey look my peeps, I’m not sure why I feel like I need to qualify myself all the time, but I’m getting a lot of new people following this Substack and new people to my work. I’ve been doing medical billing for a long time and I reached some high levels. I can basically run the billing operations of any lab or hospital in the nation. A good chunk of my career (10-11yrs) was spent running Chris & Marcia Riedel’s Hunter Laboratories (billing operations). Chris was America’s Whistleblower Of The Year 2011 with his award against Lab Corp, Quest, and 5 other Labs.:

For my last year at Hunter Labs after being bought out Bio-Reference Laboratories, I was watching us send out about 18,000 insurance claims a day for reimbursements. An operation like that takes about 200 medical billers and Bio-Reference was and is a billion dollar company. BR is the 4th largest lab in the country behind Lab Corp, Quest, and ARUP (University of Utah’s Reference Lab). There was only one guy at BR with the last name of Washburn that could match the breadth of my skill set. Washburn was definitely better at some things but I was more knowledgeable at a few things too. Of course Washburn ran the billing operations over there but we were very comparable in my not so humble opinion.

Here was our clearinghouse dashboard with my top level access:

Here were those ~18K claims a day to insurance companies:

Don’t forget about all the payments coming back and EFT’s to the bank, and denials, and request for additional records, and our appeals on those denials, etc… Improving our accuracy and lowering errors was the name of the game. Being quick at turnaround times addressing denials, activating appeals, constantly tweaking our systems to keep everything humming was my forte.

An example of putting out a spot fire would go something like this:

People get a Lipids Panel, and if triglycerides were high we would automatically reflex to an additional test. However some insurance companies would want an additional blurb in the billing data that said “patient’s HDL over 240” or an exact quote “patient’s HDL is 316” as in the exact number like 316 mg/dl.

As rules were ever changing from state to state or insurance company to insurance company, we could quickly start getting thousands of denials because now UnitedHealthcare wants an exact blurb in Box 19 of the CMS-1500 (aka HCFA-1500) claim form for certain reflexed tests.

Stuff like this is where my affinity grew for dashboards, because in the real world time is money and we ain’t Jimmy Jacking around with p-values, hypotheticals, and theoreticals.

Since I was good at playing the game, I was also good at knowing how people and institutions were going to game the system if they had no scruples. Maybe this is why I have an intuition about where and how to go in and look at VAERS and EudraVigilance, and audit for things that do not make sense? Like all these people with brain death but are not marked as dead in the event level? Many times victims are not even marked as a serious adverse event. Why are all these cardiac arrests, heart attacks, brain strokes, cardiovascular accidents, pulmonary embolisms, myocarditis, etc., etc., etc. not marked off as being at least a serious event like Life Threatening or Hospitalization?

Ooooooh I’ll tell you this, EudraVigilance is in trouble because as far as I know this dashboard will be the first time anybody outside of the EMA will be able to see the obfuscation by this pharmacovigilance agency. Who runs the show over at the EMA? I want to know the name of the person whom I’m about to spit in their eye. Mild compared a few head honchos over there that are eternally damned for what they are hiding in this data. God Bless, I’ll be back soon.

click to launch EudraVigilance Dashboard

Share