Continuing on from what I said I was going to do in part 1, I wanted to compare all the current medDRA codes in publication now versus all the medDRA codes in the downloadable files. This will in effect gives us most of the medDRA (symptoms) that have ever been scrubbed from the system.

One harmless and non-nefarious reason to scrub a symptom would be to replace a ambiguous symptom like “pain” to a more specific code like “back pain”. However I would frown upon changing chest pain to myocarditis. I would keep chest pain and simply add myocarditis because one doesn’t necessarily imply the other. Secondly, chest pain is a symptom while myocarditis is clinical diagnosis. I think there is more intricate explanation in the Correct Coding Initiatives (CCI) but I don’t think this manufactured shit show follows any CCI.

What would really be nefarious is to delete a medDRA code like “autopsy”. What possible logical reasons would we want to delete autopsies from VAERS reports?

Here’s my money shot:

This of this as scorecard of all the flavors of “death” codes and how many are presented in the Simpleton searches now versus how many have been published all time. Autopsy really jumps out doesn’t it? Not a whole lot of them deleted but keep in mind not very many Covid jab reports even had documentation in the narrative a autopsy was even performed let alone done. MedDRA code “autopsy” is not used just because someone has requested it. A code for autopsy should only be used if a reference has been made the service has been done, it’s used it used as refence like, “per autopsy, victim died of xyz…”.

I’m going to locate these report where autopsy was deleted from list of medDRA and see what the reason could be? In fairness to these evil gargoyles they may looking for something they can correct, like the initial certified making a mistake a coding for autopsy when it was only requested or to be requested but not actually done yet?

Anyhoo, my little meme image is what spawned Aravind’s substack last night or early this morning and it’s a good timeline and testament the crowdsourcing that is going on by basically the top of food chain in this VAERS space.:

Here’s a Twitter-X thread of basically the inner VAERS circle of OpenVAERS, Aravind, Jessica Rose, even Jikkyleaks and a couple others:

https://x.com/OpenVAERS/status/1920865516068937945

All of us sniffing around the medDRA and making sense of all the new data caused Jessica Rose to lament a bit here:

I’m sure Jess will get her ball bearings aligned in no time. In the mean time here is some more revelations:

I do want to set the record straight as I over inflated a prognostication about how many medDRA codes could have possibly been edited/deleted. In the previous part 1 article I showed ~11.3M symptoms in the current forward facing public VAERS, and stated, “could there be ~15M”?:

I am really curious to see what the difference is? Could there be 15M symptoms ever published but there is just an 11M count?

The correct answer is ~11.5M and a difference of ~193K symptoms scrubbed from the system and back to 1990. Last disclaimer and based on what I’m seeing, I think they may give us more “retro” data, which just means more schlog on the table for me to chop off.

Conclusion:

Anybody who follows this substack is at the tip of the VAERS spear. This new data is creating ever more specialized disciplines. Although all this new data won’t be accounted for on the forward facing data or the standard red boxes you see at OpenVAERS, this has definitely given us ammunition to call out and critically analyze these edits and subtractions. I have no idea how Liz at OpenVAERS is going to present this new data, or even Steven Rubin at medalerts.org. but I know I got some work ahead of me to get these UNCOUNTED DEATHS counted and visualized.

Don’t be surprised if you see some never before seen whiz bang p-value normalized graphs come into the ecosystem. Just remember, you heard it here first. God Bless

