I’d like to say God Bless Dr. Steven Rubin creator medalerts.org, we are going to rely on him heavily to make sense of deletions and additions of MedDRA codes.

Overview:

As follow-up data continues to be captured, reports at least internally will continue to be appended to the report. It’s not curious but instead nefarious when VAERS wants to mute a signal like myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, etc., they will deleted the symptom (MedDRA) from the forwarded facing report. It’s looking like when victim first records “chest pain” on initial published report, but myocarditis eventual gets updated internally the symptom will not be subsequently be pushed (re-published) into the public domain.

This shouldn’t be surprising as we are learning victims have been dying while under VAERS observation, but those reports would not be updated either into the public domain.

I’ve been following medalerts.org and watching how Steve Rubin is handling symptoms and see if he can achieve parity with the Official VAERS WONDER system.

For the record:

39,116 changes to symptoms is how medalerts looks at the moment at 12:44pm May 8th. These 39K “changes” are simply the unique cases affected by an addition/deletion of a symptom sometime after initial publication. There could have been 1 million symptoms added and 1 million symptoms deleted but it only affected 39K ID numbers as and example.

Now that we have the playing field explained here is a great representative example of where medalerts.org is at what Steven Rubin still needs to do to achieve parity.

We are looking at ID# 25395 today with the left side is the official CDC record, the left side is medalerts. Medalerts is missing 6 symptoms that should be in the front facing public data, while having 3 symptoms that have been deleted by CDC but medalerts still carries on the front end.

Here is the raw data:

In the big picture medalerts is closely matching the CDC but not perfect.:

Here is the raw data:

VAERSAWARE Full Disclaimer:

I’m going to capture all medDRA codes ever published and not try to achieve parity per se. Part from being a nightmare as OpenVAERS would say, I think VAERSAWARE can have a niche by capturing and quantifying all medDRA codes, since nobody is currently doing it. Sure I could conditionally match every symptom and tell you how much Medalerts is off by, but I’m not interested in that. I’m am interested in knowing how many myocarditis is currently in the public domain versus how many have ever been published?

I am really curious to see what the difference is? Could there be 15M symptoms ever published but there is just an 11M count? Which symptoms have been scrubbed the most and in relative proportion? So many questions, more will be revealed! God Bless

