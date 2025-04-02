Can Hep B Vaccines Cause Multiple Sclerosis and Brain Injuries? Probably...
How VAERS hides the carnage
VAERS is very skillful in hiding the carnage. Most PhD dump and pumpers would get bamboozled by this simple obfuscations. Missing age, no event level and the severe throttling that would also go unnoticed?
Note to self: Scrape the system for Multiple Sclerosis and Brain Injury sitting in “non-serious” event levels…
To add insult to injury the average Simpleton doing a dump and pump of the raw historical data will not see the critical data from most European countries aka the European Union aka EudraVigilance. Here is what this report looks like today to the Simpleton:
Here is the dossier and strong case for HEP B causing MS & Brain Injuries:
Here is over 1,000 to 1,400 “Not serious” aka safe & effective MS & Brain Injuries:
Here the same “Not Serious” MS & Brain Injury by age:
Please keep in mind 27% (722K) of all 2.66M VAERS reports are Unknown Age, so when I see this proportion jump to 50% for not serious MS/Brian injuries my Spidey senses are telling me VAERS is trying to hide something…
I may not be very scientific but you don’t need to be when the fraud is blatant.
Last week I was approached to give a radio interview on a settled court case where a soldier claimed to have got MS due to a vaccination against Hepatitis-B-virus (HBV). The interview will be recorded tomorrow and presumable published next Wednesday.
Therefore I had jumped a bit into VAERS and the scientific literature before you posted the case.
Looking into VAERS, I think there might be a signal, at least, MS was quite frequent after HBV but less after influenza-vaccines. Yet not seriously investigated by me.
Then I found 2 NEJM article published in 2001, the one supported by Aventis-Pasteur und Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, the other by NIH and Merck.
At least I learned from these facts: Other people had concerns of a causal relationhip of MS and, in particular, the HBV vaccination, already before 2001. Hence, the companies thought that it would be a good idea to write "scientific" articles against such suspicions.
Both articles sound highly sophisticated - motto: I we cannot convince them we confuse them ... but covering the central issue that these papers did not try to really investigated the effect of these vaccines. Hence, if vaccines are not in the focus, how could they support or deny this factor?
My position is:
MS is a bacterial infection and not an autoimmune disease.
Hence, beforehand these (unknown) bacteria are the actual cause.
However, in this sence MS is a brain infection and normally bacteria would not go there - unless there is a strong inflammation/infection (e.g. by other bacteria or virus) that "opens" the blood-brain-barrier. I think, this could explain be the contributing factor of the HBV-vaccination.
However, I still have 2 problems with this explanation:
1. It appears that modRNA may also trigger MS. The modRNA stuff does not contain bacteria or virus. At least later on it increases the risks of infections.
2. The influenza vaccines appear to trigger MS considerably less frequent. Why?
Hepatitis B devastated my health. Also detrimental to my daughter. Now I know better! Thank you for your work!