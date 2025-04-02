Click to launch official report

VAERS is very skillful in hiding the carnage. Most PhD dump and pumpers would get bamboozled by this simple obfuscations. Missing age, no event level and the severe throttling that would also go unnoticed?

Note to self: Scrape the system for Multiple Sclerosis and Brain Injury sitting in “non-serious” event levels…

To add insult to injury the average Simpleton doing a dump and pump of the raw historical data will not see the critical data from most European countries aka the European Union aka EudraVigilance. Here is what this report looks like today to the Simpleton:

Click to launch report

Here is the dossier and strong case for HEP B causing MS & Brain Injuries:

Here is over 1,000 to 1,400 “Not serious” aka safe & effective MS & Brain Injuries:

Here the same “Not Serious” MS & Brain Injury by age:

Please keep in mind 27% (722K) of all 2.66M VAERS reports are Unknown Age, so when I see this proportion jump to 50% for not serious MS/Brian injuries my Spidey senses are telling me VAERS is trying to hide something…

I may not be very scientific but you don’t need to be when the fraud is blatant.

God Bless and Please support The Eagle!

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share