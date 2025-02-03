click to launch VSAFE beta dashboard

This is the “Mini-VSAFE” beta version 1 million of 10 million registrants in VSAFE. The explanation as to “why” these 1M victims is explained in my previous articles here and Aravind’s Substack aka “Vaccine Data Science” here.

This is what ~1,800 hundred deaths in VSAFE looks like:

This is what the actual viewable report looks like after jumping into “view reports” button.:

Be sure to watch video below for hands on instructions navigating the filters, buttons, and up/down left/right sliders for complete viewing of reports and lists data! Most of instruction is maneuvering should be intuitive however it’s worth mentioning now that many “tool tips” appear simply by hovering over filters, graphs, and data items with your mouse or “taps” on your mobile device.

The Vaccine Data Science guy Aravind has made a wonderful contribution to this VSAFE data and has taken admirable artistic liberty to visualize and fashion a “report”. Aravind even has his own search tool powered by Algolia here.

Using Aravind’s dynamic links to his viewable reports, I was then able to create a interactive dashboard to visualize the data through graphs and by drilling into the data via filters on any desired data element.

My next Rocky & Bullwinkle magic trick is working with somebody who see’s the value in this and work with me to get figure out what it will take to get all 10 million registrant reports “viewable”.

If you are one of these clever foxes, like Aravind and want to contribute to the knowledge base, please contact me! Maybe Aravind just needs a paid subscription to a bigger repository hard drive or like a github premium account? Not sure but what I desire is to have all this functionality under vaersaware.com control and be assured there will be no bottlenecks or outages. God Bless

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

